What to know about voting in Tuesday's 2024 presidential primaries in Pueblo

The second of four elections scheduled in Pueblo for 2024 is coming on Tuesday, when Coloradans will join several other states in Super Tuesday presidential contests.

This year’s presidential primary is much less exciting for Democrats than in previous years, as incumbent President Joe Biden has picked up nearly all of the delegates so far.

Former President Donald Trump is also expected to win his party’s nomination, but former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is still in the race.

Voters must return their ballots by 7 p.m. Tuesday at the latest to ensure they are counted.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Monday morning that overturned the Colorado Supreme Court decision about Trump’s eligibility on primary ballots.

Plaintiffs and their lawyers argued that Trump shouldn’t be allowed on the ballot because he had previously engaged in an insurrection. The Supreme Court argued unanimously that Congress, not individual states, should make decisions about eligibility.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Richmond, Va.

How you can cast your ballot

Most Pueblo voters received ballots in the mail a few weeks ago.

Those ballots were configured when more candidates were in the running and include several contenders who have since dropped out. On the Republican ticket, Trump and Haley are the only two candidates still in the running.

Unaffiliated voters have been mailed ballots for both Democrats and Republicans but can only cast one ballot for their vote to count.

As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Pueblo County had received 26,502 mail and in-person ballots. Of those ballots, 10,145 were Democratic, 10,994 were Republican, and over 5,000 were still being processed.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Bidenomics at CS Wind in Pueblo on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Where can I drop off my ballot in Pueblo?

The county is opening 11 24-hour secured drop boxes throughout the county. Here’s where they are inside the city:

Pueblo County Election Office, 201 W. 8 th St., on the east side of the building via Main Street

Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10 th St., on the west side of the building via Court Street

Colorado State Fairgrounds, 950 S. Prairie Ave., outside the gate on Prairie Avenue

Lamb Branch Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd., behind the building

Routt Avenue motor vehicle drive-through, 1228 Routt Ave.

CSU-Pueblo, 2200 Bonforte Blvd., access from Gonzales Drive

Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave., access from Harrison Street

Here are the locations of drop-boxes outside of city limits:

Pueblo Rural Fire, 29912 US-50 BUS, Pueblo County

Beulah General Store, 8859 Grand Ave., Beulah

Greenhorn Valley Library, 4801 Cibola Dr., Colorado City

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Substation, 320 E. Joe Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West

Where are polling locations open on Election Day?

A few voter service polling centers have been open for a few weeks ahead of election day, but several more have opened ahead of the election. You can drop off your ballot or vote on an in-person machine if you prefer.

On Election Day, all of these locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Pueblo County Election Office, 201 W. 8 th St., 7 th floor

Colorado State Fair Colorado Building, 1001 Beulah Ave.

Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West

Pueblo Housing and Human Services, 2631 E. 4 th St.

Giodone Branch Library, 24655 US Hwy. 50 East

Greenhorn Valley Library, 4801 Cibola Dr., Colorado City

Tundra Room at CSU-Pueblo, 2200 Bonforte Blvd.

Ballroom at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics at the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com. Please support local news at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: How and where to vote in Pueblo's 2024 presidential primary elections