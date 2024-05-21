What you need to know about voting in Kentucky’s primary election today

Voter enters Ashland Elementary School polling place in Lexington Tuesday morning. (Kentucky Lantern photo by Jamie Lucke)

Polls will be open until 6 p.m. as Kentuckians vote in primaries for president, Congress, the Kentucky General Assembly and many local offices.

Any voter who is in line by 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Kentucky does not have same-day registration. But if you registered to vote 29 days before the election and your name is not on the precinct roster, you may request a provisional ballot.

Proof of identification is required to vote in Kentucky. Accepted forms are a drivers license, college ID, military ID or another ID issued by the state or a county or city that has the voter’s name and photograph. Voters lacking ID can cast a provisional ballot. More details about voters’ rights can be found on the State Board of Elections website.

Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by the local county clerk before 6 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters may report suspected election law violations and voting irregularities to the Attorney General’s Office via its Election Fraud Hotline. The hotline will be staffed on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The number is 1-800-328-VOTE, or 1-800-328-8683. Suspected violations of election law also can be reported to the AG here The number of complaints logged by the hotline will be posted on the office’s website.

For details about your local polling place, including an address, visit the State Board of Elections website and select your county. More information can be found at govote.ky.gov.

To view a sample ballot, visit the secretary of state’s website.

Live election results will be available online from the State Board of Elections.

