What to know if visiting a DNR property for eclipse

Mar. 15—Much of Indiana will be in the zone of totality for the total solar eclipse on April 8, including 54 properties managed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources that will provide an excellent vantage point for viewing the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Some tips:

—Arrive early and stay put. Entrance gates (where they exist) open at 7 a.m. When parking areas are full, gates will close to cars and pedestrians. If you leave before the eclipse, you may not be able to get back in.

—Bring your Annual Entrance Pass. Properties with entrance gates will charge gate fees. Cash or credit cards will be accepted, but showing your pass will help the lines move more quickly.

—Bring cash. Wireless communications in the zone will likely be slow, so bring extra cash for food, drinks, gate entrance, and commemorative items that may be for sale, just in case.

—Pick up ID tags. Free ID wristbands for kids will be available at or near entrance gates at most properties.

—Bring lawn chairs and a picnic. The eclipse actually begins between noon and 1 p.m. depending on where you are, but you'll want to arrive long before that. Some but not all locations may be selling food.