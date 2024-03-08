What to know about Vestal's new senior housing complex: Rent, amenities, how to apply

Thirty units of senior housing are being built to address a critical housing shortage in Broome County.

Just a few minutes away from the Vestal Parkway, Vestal Chateau Apartments will be located at 2040 state Route 26.

It is organized by the First Ward Action Council, a non-profit organization which creates and renovates buildings with administrative funding and support from the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Neighborhood Preservation Program.

Vestal Chateau Apartments complex is accepting application for senior housing units.

Broome County facing affordable, senior housing shortage

According to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, a housing study found a need for an additional 6,000 units of housing in the county, with particular need for affordable and senior housing.

Garnar said creating senior living communities will also increase the number of houses available for purchase in the area, as they will give seniors the opportunity to sell and relocate.

"Many seniors come up and say 'We don't need to stay in this big home anymore, but there are not a lot of smaller places where we can step down that are quiet, beautiful and the place we want to live in our senior years," said Garnar. "This is exactly the type of place I think people are asking for."

Vestal Chateau Apartments will include 30 housing units for seniors in Broome County.

What's included, how much is rent at Vestal senior housing apartments

The housing complex will feature 20 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units.

Amenities include air conditioning, Wi-Fi, electricity, new appliances, parking, an emergency medical alert system, energy-efficient design and additional accessibility features for people with mobility, hearing, and visual impairments.

Monthly rent will range from $529 to $768, including heat, water, and sewer expenses.

Vestal Chateau Apartments will include accessibility features for people with mobility, hearing, and visual impairments.

When, how to apply for Vestal senior apartments

In order to get an apartment, applicants must enter into a lottery system. Generally, applicants must be 55 years of age or older, though some exceptions apply. Qualifying household income for units can range from $15,250-41,760, though asset limits apply, and minimum income may not apply for Section 8 applicants.

The deadline to submit an application is March 29.

On April 12, applicants will be chosen via lottery and will be screened through income eligibility and reference checks.

First Ward Action Council Executive Director Jerry Willard said the apartments will be ready to occupy by the end of April.

For more information, applicants can call 607-772-2850, email fwac-rental@firstwardaction.org, send a fax to 607-231-2819, or send postage or visit in person at the First Ward Action Council, 167 Clinton St., Binghamton.

