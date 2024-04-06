What to know about USC’s Sigma Phi Epsilon, fraternity involved in MS bus crash

A Greek Life trip to New Orleans turned tragic when a bus carrying members of the South Carolina Alpha chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at the University of South Carolina crashed on a Mississippi interstate on Friday.

One of several buses on the trip crashed, and two people — the driver and a student — were airlifted to a hospital, and nine others were taken to a local hospital, authorities in Mississippi said. Official said 56 students were on the bus that crashed.

“SigEp sends our support and compassion to those impacted by the tragic accident involving a charter bus carrying some members and guests of our South Carolina Alpha chapter,’’ a Sigma Phi Epsilon national spokesman said in a statement. “The safety of these students is our top concern and we are grateful to the first responders and all those providing care.”

Here are five things to know about the brotherhood.

Formation

The chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon at USC was originally created in 1904 and reformed in 2013.

Mission

Sig Ep was founded with the “cardinal principles” of virtue, diligence and brotherly love, according to the chapter website, with the mission of “building better men.” The organization says it is committed to working with institutions as a partner in higher education.

Philanthropy

The fraternity partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for philanthropy and service learning.

Membership

The South Carolina Alpha chapter has 192 members, according to its website.

Campus conduct

Over the last 10 years, the chapter has been in relatively good standing at USC. In 2020, the chapter was put on conduct probation after hosting an event that failed to follow university public health directives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to USC’s Leadership and Service Center.

The State has reached out to Josh Moorehead, president of USC’s chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

The Greek Village at The University of South Carolina. 8/27/20