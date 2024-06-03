What to know: Upcoming ODOT projects could impact your drive

CHILLICOTHE - The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Ross and Pike counties. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

Ross County

Ohio 28 Culvert Replacement: Work is set to begin on June 10 for a culvert replacement project on Ohio 28 between Halley Lane and Harper Station Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. Ohio 28 will be closed for the duration of the project; traffic will be detoured via U.S. 50 to Ohio 41. Estimated completion: By 3:30 p.m. June 13

U.S. 23 Resurfacing: Work is set to begin on June 10 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 23 between Ohio 207 and the Pickaway County line. Work will occur daily for this construction. At least one lane of U.S. 23 will be maintained.Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Pike County

Ohio 772 Culvert Replacement: Work is set to begin June 10 for a culvert replacement project between Ohio 220 and Strickland Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. Ohio 772 will be closed for the duration of the project; traffic will be detoured via Ohio 124 to Water Street to Main Street to Ohio 41 to U.S. 50 to South Paint Street. Estimated completion: By 3:30 p.m. June 14

County Road 8 Bridge Replacement: Work has begun as of May 8 for a bridge replacement project on County Road 8 (Dry Bone Road) between Ohio 41 and Fairview Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. Dry Bone Road will be closed for the duration of the project; traffic will be detoured via Fairview Road to Lapperell Road toOhio 41. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Ohio 220 Resurfacing: Work has begun as of May 6 for a resurfacing project on Ohio 220 between Zahns Corner Road and East Emmitt Avenue. Work will occur daily for this construction, at least one lane will be maintain using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

State Route 32 Resurfacing: Work has begun as of May 6 for a resurfacing project on Ohio 32 between the Adams County line and Goff Road and between Beaver Creek Road and Tennyson Road. At least on lane will be maintained for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Upcoming ODOT projects could impact your drive: What you need to know