What to know: U.S. 23 resurfacing work this week and other projects

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Ross County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

Ohio 28 Culvert Replacement: Work is set to begin on June 24 for a culvert replacement project on Ohio 28 between Halley Lane and Harper Station Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. S.R. 28 will be closed for the duration of the project; traffic will be detoured via U.S. 50 to Ohio 41. Estimated completion: June 27 by 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 23 Resurfacing: Work is set to begin on June 10 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 23 between Ohio 207 and the Pickaway County line. Work will occur daily for this construction. At least one lane of U.S. 23 will be maintained. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Ohio 138 Culvert Replacement: Work has begun as of June 6 for a culvert replacement project on Ohio 138 between Lyndon Road and Bayless Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. Ohio 138 will be closed for the duration of the project; traffic will be detoured via Ohio 753 to U.S. 35. Estimated completion: June 14 by 3:30 p.m.

Mayor Neighborhood Office Hours

Mayor Feeney announced that he will hold Neighborhood Office Hours from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Patrick Park, located at 27 Wade Street, Chillicothe. Neighborhood Office Hours provide an informal setting to chat with Mayor Feeney about City affairs. If you should have any questions, please contact the Office of The Mayor by calling 740.774.1185 or by email at Mayor@ChillicotheOH.go

Meetings

The Colerain Township Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 10 at the fire department annex building in Hallsville. Immediately following the regular meeting they will hold their annual budget hearing.

The regular meeting of the Huntington Local School Board of Education, originally scheduled to take place on June 10, has been rescheduled for June 24.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: U.S. 23 resurfacing work this week: What to know