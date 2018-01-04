What to Know About Trump's Cease-and-Desist Letter to Steve Bannon

The dramatically escalating feud between President Trump and his former adviser Steve Bannon reached a new zenith Wednesday night when Trump’s lawyer hit Bannon (and author Michael Wolff) with a cease and desist letter.

But the letter, which argues that Bannon violated a confidentiality agreement when he made disparaging comments about the Trump Administration in a new book, raises more questions than answers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the letter and the potential legal issues between Trump and Bannon.

What does the letter say?

Trump’s personal attorney Charles J. Harder of the firm Harder Mirell & Abrams LLP sent the cease and desist letter Wednesday night after excerpts from Wolff’s book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House surfaced, in which Bannon made derisive comments about Trump’s cognitive abilities and alleged that Donald Trump Jr. set up a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian attorney, which Bannon calls “treasonous.”

“You [Bannon] have breached the Agreement by, among other things, communicating with author Michael Wolff about Mr. Trump, his family members, and the Company, disclosing Confidential Information to Mr. Wolff, and making disparaging statements and in some cases outright defamatory statements to Mr. Wolff about Mr. Trump, his family members, and the Company, knowing that they would be included in Mr. Wolff’s book and publicity surrounding the marketing and sale of his book,” Harder’s letter says, ABC News reports.

Confidential information, the letter says, includes “all information . . . of a private, proprietary or confidential nature or that Mr. Trump insists remain private or confidential, including, but not limited to, any information with respect to the personal life, political affairs, and/or business affairs of Mr. Trump or of any Family Member.”

Is a cease and desist letter legally binding?

No. Cease and desist letters caution the recipient that they could be sued if they continue their behavior, but the letter is a formal warning, not the beginning of a lawsuit.

Could Trump bring a defamation suit?

The letter says so, arguing Bannon made “outright defamatory statements” about Trump to the book’s author. But defamation cases are notoriously hard to prosecute. In the 1964 Supreme Court Case New York Times v. Sullivan, the court ruled that the publication of false statements about public officials (and Trump certainly qualifies as a public official) is protected by the First Amendment unless the statements are made with “actual malice.” In other words, Trump’s legal team would have to prove not only that Bannon’s statements about Trump were wrong, but also that Bannon knew they were wrong or acted with reckless disregard to whether they were true. That’s a very high legal standard to meet. Bannon may be wrong that the Trump Tower meeting was “treasonous,” but if that’s him expressing his opinion, that’s not defamation.

Asked in the daily press briefing Thursday about the high bar for defamation suits, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders declined to comment on legal matters but said, “In terms of the merits, I think it’s pretty clear. … It’s completely tabloid gossip, full of false and fraudulent claims.”

Did Bannon violate a non-disclosure agreement?

It has been widely reported that Trump used to make Trump Organization employees and members of his campaign sign broad non-disclosure agreements to work for him. One campaign confidentiality agreement was made public in 2016, and it said, in part, that the employee could not publicly “demean or disparage … the Company, Mr. Trump, any Trump Company, any Family Member, or Any Family Member Company.”

The terms of any agreement Bannon may have signed during his time working for Trump have not been revealed. But the language of the cease and desist letter, which specifically mentions Bannon breaching his agreement by talking to Wolff “about Mr. Trump, his family members, and the Company,” suggests the language of his agreement may have been similar to the 2016 campaign document.

Trump has issued this letter saying Bannon violated his agreement and “disclos[ed] Confidential Information” to Wolff, but Trump and his representatives are also arguing that the book is largely false. Sanders said Wednesday that many assertions in the book are “completely untrue,” and Trump said in a statement that Bannon “was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.”