What to know about Tropical Storm Alberto; is Northeast in its reach?

Could remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto, the fist named storm of the 2024 storm season, reach the Delaware Valley?

Here's what you need to know about Tropical Storm Alberto's path.

Will Tropical Storm Alberto reach the Delaware Valley?

"The short answer is 'no;' we shouldn't see much of an impact on our weather from Tropical Storm Alberto," said Ray Krudzlo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey. "It's going to stay to the south, mostly in Mexico and the southern states."

Where is Tropical Storm Alberto right now?

The Weather Channel noted Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall in Mexico Thursday morning, and is currently battering Texas.

"Alberto remains a large system and continues to produce moderate coastal flooding across portions of southern Texas," read a Tropical Storm Alberto alert from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "Tropical-storm conditions and heavy rainfall also will continue for northeastern Mexico, even as Alberto moves inland later Thursday."

Peak storm surge forecast associated with Tropical Storm Alberto 5 a.m. EDT June 20, 2024.

How can I track Tropical Storm Alberto?

There are several Tropical Storm Alberto tracking methods.

NOAA's National Hurricane Center/Central Pacific Hurricane Center has an interactive Tropical Storm Alberto tracker also includes a list of the administration's latest Tropical Storm Alberto advisories.

Storm-tracking site Cyclone has detailed satellite tracking and radar images of Tropical Storm Alberto.

USA Today is also tracking Tropical Storm Alberto by using an array of spaghetti models.

Damon C. Williams is a Philadelphia-based journalist covering trending issues throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Tropical Storm Alberto hits Gulf, but won’t hurt Delaware Valley