What we know about those who died in the Cooke County tornado Saturday night

The tornado that ripped through Valley View on Saturday night destroyed more than 200 homes and other structures, damaged another 120 buildings, and injured around 100 people.

And it killed seven.

Laura Esparza and her two children, 15-year-old Miranda and 9-year-old Marco Esparza, were among those killed in the storm. The neighbor, 47-year-old Jose Narango, told the Star-Telegram he was sheltering with 12 family members in his mother’s kitchen when the tornado hit their mobile home across the street from the Esparza family.

When the tornado left the area, Narango found Cuco Esparza trapped between two cars, screaming and writhing in pain, looking for his wife.

Narango and others used their phone lights to search for the family. They found Miranda, the daughter, dead. Then they found Marco, the son, pinned under a truck. Laura was found dead in her gold SUV.

Two more children and two other adults were also killed.

The children were siblings who were 2 years old and 5 years old, according to the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office. They were missing for several hours until they were found dead near a pond where three other siblings were located earlier alive but injured, KXAS-TV reported. The children were pulled by the tornado from their home, where a sixth sibling was unharmed.

The family of Victor Manuel Ortiz has identified him as one of the other two adults killed in the tornado, sharing their story in a GoFundMe and asking for help.

“All we could do is pray for any information, after a long night we find out 2 family member were hospitalized,” Amber Ortiz wrote in the GoFundMe description. “One of them being my father-in-law who is currently hospitalize and recovering from surgery. Along the side with his mother who also is hospitalize and luckily stable.”

The news that Victor Ortiz died in the family came Sunday morning.

“We are all devastated losing such a great member of our family, still processing the effects of this tornado and now mourning the live of our dear loved one,” Amber Ortiz wrote.

Ortiz was a husband, father and grandfather who was loved by his family, according to the GoFundMe.

Authorities have confirmed one other adult was killed in the tornado. Their identity has not been released.