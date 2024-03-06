What we know about the SWAT standoff that closed Matchbook Learning Wendell Phillips School 63

A SWAT standoff on the city's west side closed a nearby school Wednesday. Few details were immediately released about the situation, but here's what we've learned as of 2 p.m.

"The suspect reference the SWAT incident on Belmont Ave is in custody. The investigation is ongoing. We hope to provide additional information on the incident and outcome as it becomes available. The scene is still active and residents can expect to see a police presence as the scene is cleared and until the on-scene investigation is complete," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an email just before 1:30 p.m.

What caused the standoff

Online police records indicate officers responded to the 1100 block of North Belmont Avenue in the Haughville neighborhood about 6:59 a.m. for an incomplete 911 call and disturbance.

When were classes canceled at Matchbook Learning Wendell Phillips School 63?

The SWAT situation began before the start of the school day and students who were already on their way were relocated with staff to a partner school, according to a statement from Matchbook Learning provided to Fox59.

The school did not respond to requests for comment from IndyStar before publication of this article.

The building was closed for the day per guidance from police and all students and staff are safe, according to the statement provided to Fox59.

This article will update.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis SWAT standoff closes School 63 on city's west side