What we know about the suspect in West Jefferson Amazon warehouse shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect killed after a shooting at a central Ohio Amazon facility has been identified as one of the warehouse’s employees.

On Monday, West Jefferson police released more information about two Sunday afternoon shootings tied to one male suspect. The incident started around 4:45 p.m. at Amazon’s CMH5 distribution center, located west of Columbus at 6400 OH-29. The man, whom police confirmed was an Amazon employee, fired one shot inside and damaged the building. No one was injured, according to West Jefferson police.

The suspect then left the Amazon facility in a car before responding officers arrived at the scene. A short time later, Columbus police officers found the suspect on the west side of the city. When they approached the Amazon worker, West Jefferson police said he began shooting at them. He hit one CPD officer, and the male suspect was killed by multiple officers returning fire.

The injured officer was taken to Grant Medical Center in a stable condition. The suspect was taken to Doctors West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m., Columbus police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has opened investigations into the shooting at the Amazon facility and the officer-involved shooting in west Columbus.

This was the second incident in which a suspect was shot by a Columbus police officer over the weekend. On Saturday, officers engaged in a “gun battle” with a domestic violence suspect on the east side, killing him. Police said the man killed a woman before encountering police.

