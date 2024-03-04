What to know before Super Tuesday in WNC: Who's on the ballot? When do polls open?
ASHEVILLE - Super Tuesday, the biggest day of this year's primary campaign, is nearly upon us. On March 5, voters in North Carolina and 15 other states or territories will cast their ballots for city and county seats, as well as as U.S. president and House, General Assembly and a crowded gubernatorial field.
In local races, candidates are vying for spots in the state General Assembly's House and Senate, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners and Asheville City Council.
Donald Trump is the front-runner in the Republican race, leading by double-digits over his rival, former South Carolina Gov. Niki Haley, according to multiple polls, USA Today reports.
But even after losing her home state on Feb. 24, Haley has vowed to stay in the race, and Super Tuesday could be her last chance against the former president, who is vowing to return to the White House for a second term.
Biden, as the presidential incumbent, is expected to be the Democratic presidential nominee.
What you need to know about the 2024 primary election
Primary Election Day is March 5. Polls are open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7:30 p.m., you will have the chance to vote. Make sure you know your assigned voting location if you are casting a ballot on Election Day.
If you need help finding your voting location, enter your name in the N.C. State Board of Election's Voter Search Tool: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.
Early voting, which opened Feb. 15, ended March 2.
Curbside voting: Curbside voting is available for those unable to enter voting locations due to age or disability. Just pull up to the curbside voting sign, and an election official will assist you. Curbside voting is available during Early Voting and on Election Day at all voting locations. Anyone voting curbside will also be asked to provide an acceptable photo ID.
Photo ID requirements: A new state law requires all voters to show photo ID when they go to the polls. According to state guidelines, these are acceptable IDs (unexpired or expired no more than a year):
N.C. driver’s license.
State ID from N.C. DMV.
Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory. This only applies to voters registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election.
U.S. passport or U.S. passport card.
N.C. voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections.
College or university student ID approved by the N.C. Board of Elections.
State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the N.C. Board of Elections.
Photo IDs that people can use irrespective of expiration date are:
Military or veterans ID cards issued by the U.S. government.
Tribal enrollment cards issued by a tribe recognized by the state or federal government.
ID cards issued by an agency of the U.S. government or the state of North Carolina for a public assistance program.
Learn more at ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.
Voters are also able to get a free ID from their county board of elections. If the voter does not show an acceptable ID, the voter may vote with an ID Exception Form and a provisional ballot, or vote with a provisional ballot and return to their county board of elections office with their photo ID by the day before county canvass.
Am I registered to vote? Registration status and other details can be searched at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. More information can be found at buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/election.
Who has filed to run in Asheville, Buncombe?
Ballots differ depending on where voters live. Each ballot will have one N.C. Senate district race and one N.C. House district race. Voters living in some municipalities will get to vote in city or town elections.
The candidate filings list below does not reflect anyone petitioning to run unaffiliated. For prospective candidates trying to get their name printed on the ballot for a general election without being affiliated with a political party, they must collect the required number of signatures, which differs by office, and file them by the deadline, which also varies. It also does not reflect anyone who has since dropped out of the race, as their names will still be on the ballot.
Candidates for partisan offices who are running unopposed and candidates for nonpartisan offices that do not qualify for a primary election will not appear on this list and will advance directly to the General Election in November.
U.S. House of Representatives, District 11
Republican
Christian Reagan
Chuck Edwards
N.C. Governor
Democrat
Chrelle Booker
Michael R. (Mike) Morgan
Marcus W. Williams
Josh Stein
Gary Foxx
Libertarian
Mike Ross
Shannon Bray
Republican
Dale Folwell
Bill Graham
Mark Robinson
N.C. Lieutenant Governor
Democrat
Ben Clark
Rachel Hunt
Mark H. Robinson
Republican
Ernest T. Reeves
Deanna Ballard
Jeffrey Elmore
Hal Weatherman
Marlenis Hernandez Novoa
Allen Mashburn
Peter Boykin
Seth Woodall
Sam Page
Jim O'Neill
Rivera Douthit
N.C. Attorney General
Democrat
Tim Dunn
Satana Deberry
Jeff Jackson
N.C. Auditor
Republican
Charles Dingee
Jack Clark
Jim Kee
Jeff Tarte
Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street
Dave Boliek
N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture
Republican
Steve Troxler
Colby (Bear) Hammonds
N.C. Commissioner of Insurance
Democrat
David Wheeler
Natasha Marcus
Republican
Mike Causey
C. Robert Brawley
Andrew Marcus
N.C. Commissioner of Labor
Republican
Luke Farley
Travis Wilson
Jon Hardister
Chuck Stanley
N.C. Secretary of State
Republican
Jesse Thomas
Chad Brown
Christine E. Villaverde
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction
Democrat
C.R. Katie Eddings
Kenon Crumble
Maurice (Mo) Green
Republican
Michelle Morrow
Catherine Truitt
N.C. Treasurer
Democrat
Wesley Harris
Gabe Esparza
Republican
A.J. Daoud
Rachel Johnson
Brad Briner
N.C. Supreme Court, Associate Justice, Seat 6
Democrat
Lora Christine Cubbage
Allison Riggs
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 15
Republican
Hunter Murphy
Chris Freeman
N.C. District Court Judge, District 40, Seat 6
Democrat
Robin Leigh Merrell
Emily Sutton Dezio
N.C. District Court Judge, District 40, Seat 7
Democrat
Meredith Pressley Stone
B. Todd Lentz
Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, District 1
Democrat
Matt Kern
Jennifer Horton
Republican
Rondell Lance
Paul Benjamin
Buncombe County Clerk of Superior Court (unexpired)
Democrat
Jean Marie Christy
Johanna Finkelstein
City of Asheville, City Council
(Nonpartisan - three seats)
Taylon Breanne Breeden
Charles (CJ) Domingo
Kevan Frazier
Roberto (Bo) Hess
Tod Leaven
Iindia Pearson
Kim Roney
Sage Turner
Presidential preference
Democrat
Joseph R. Biden, Jr
No preference
Republican
Ron DeSantis
Nikki Haley
Asa Hutchinson
Vivek Ramaswamy
Donald J. Trump
Ryan Binkley
Christ Christie
No preference
Libertarian
David (TrimeTaveler) Dunlap
Jacob Hornberger
Beau Lindsey
Lars Mapstead
Chase Oliver
Michael Rectenwald
Joshua Smith
Mike ter Maat
Toad Anderson
Charles Ballay
No Preference
Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky. Please support local, daily journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.
