What to know before Super Tuesday in WNC: Who's on the ballot? When do polls open?

ASHEVILLE - Super Tuesday, the biggest day of this year's primary campaign, is nearly upon us. On March 5, voters in North Carolina and 15 other states or territories will cast their ballots for city and county seats, as well as as U.S. president and House, General Assembly and a crowded gubernatorial field.

In local races, candidates are vying for spots in the state General Assembly's House and Senate, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners and Asheville City Council.

Donald Trump is the front-runner in the Republican race, leading by double-digits over his rival, former South Carolina Gov. Niki Haley, according to multiple polls, USA Today reports.

But even after losing her home state on Feb. 24, Haley has vowed to stay in the race, and Super Tuesday could be her last chance against the former president, who is vowing to return to the White House for a second term.

Biden, as the presidential incumbent, is expected to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

What you need to know about the 2024 primary election

Primary Election Day is March 5. Polls are open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7:30 p.m., you will have the chance to vote. Make sure you know your assigned voting location if you are casting a ballot on Election Day.

If you need help finding your voting location, enter your name in the N.C. State Board of Election's Voter Search Tool: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.

Early voting, which opened Feb. 15, ended March 2.

Curbside voting: Curbside voting is available for those unable to enter voting locations due to age or disability. Just pull up to the curbside voting sign, and an election official will assist you. Curbside voting is available during Early Voting and on Election Day at all voting locations. Anyone voting curbside will also be asked to provide an acceptable photo ID.

Photo ID requirements: A new state law requires all voters to show photo ID when they go to the polls. According to state guidelines, these are acceptable IDs (unexpired or expired no more than a year):

  • N.C. driver’s license.

  • State ID from N.C. DMV.

  • Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory. This only applies to voters registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election.

  • U.S. passport or U.S. passport card.

  • N.C. voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections.

  • College or university student ID approved by the N.C. Board of Elections.

  • State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the N.C. Board of Elections.

Photo IDs that people can use irrespective of expiration date are:

  • Military or veterans ID cards issued by the U.S. government.

  • Tribal enrollment cards issued by a tribe recognized by the state or federal government.

  • ID cards issued by an agency of the U.S. government or the state of North Carolina for a public assistance program.

Learn more at ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.

Voters are also able to get a free ID from their county board of elections. If the voter does not show an acceptable ID, the voter may vote with an ID Exception Form and a provisional ballot, or vote with a provisional ballot and return to their county board of elections office with their photo ID by the day before county canvass.

Am I registered to vote? Registration status and other details can be searched at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. More information can be found at buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/election.

Who has filed to run in Asheville, Buncombe?

Ballots differ depending on where voters live. Each ballot will have one N.C. Senate district race and one N.C. House district race. Voters living in some municipalities will get to vote in city or town elections.

The candidate filings list below does not reflect anyone petitioning to run unaffiliated. For prospective candidates trying to get their name printed on the ballot for a general election without being affiliated with a political party, they must collect the required number of signatures, which differs by office, and file them by the deadline, which also varies. It also does not reflect anyone who has since dropped out of the race, as their names will still be on the ballot.

Candidates for partisan offices who are running unopposed and candidates for nonpartisan offices that do not qualify for a primary election will not appear on this list and will advance directly to the General Election in November.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 11

Republican

  • Christian Reagan

  • Chuck Edwards

N.C. Governor

Democrat

  • Chrelle Booker

  • Michael R. (Mike) Morgan

  • Marcus W. Williams

  • Josh Stein

  • Gary Foxx

Libertarian

  • Mike Ross

  • Shannon Bray

Republican

  • Dale Folwell

  • Bill Graham

  • Mark Robinson

N.C. Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

  • Ben Clark

  • Rachel Hunt

  • Mark H. Robinson

Republican

  • Ernest T. Reeves

  • Deanna Ballard

  • Jeffrey Elmore

  • Hal Weatherman

  • Marlenis Hernandez Novoa

  • Allen Mashburn

  • Peter Boykin

  • Seth Woodall

  • Sam Page

  • Jim O'Neill

  • Rivera Douthit

N.C. Attorney General

Democrat

  • Tim Dunn

  • Satana Deberry

  • Jeff Jackson

N.C. Auditor

Republican

  • Charles Dingee

  • Jack Clark

  • Jim Kee

  • Jeff Tarte

  • Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street

  • Dave Boliek

N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture

Republican

  • Steve Troxler

  • Colby (Bear) Hammonds

N.C. Commissioner of Insurance

Democrat

  • David Wheeler

  • Natasha Marcus

Republican

  • Mike Causey

  • C. Robert Brawley

  • Andrew Marcus

N.C. Commissioner of Labor

Republican

  • Luke Farley

  • Travis Wilson

  • Jon Hardister

  • Chuck Stanley

N.C. Secretary of State

Republican

  • Jesse Thomas

  • Chad Brown

  • Christine E. Villaverde

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction

Democrat

  • C.R. Katie Eddings

  • Kenon Crumble

  • Maurice (Mo) Green

Republican

  • Michelle Morrow

  • Catherine Truitt

N.C. Treasurer

Democrat

  • Wesley Harris

  • Gabe Esparza

Republican

  • A.J. Daoud

  • Rachel Johnson

  • Brad Briner

N.C. Supreme Court, Associate Justice, Seat 6

Democrat

  • Lora Christine Cubbage

  • Allison Riggs

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 15

Republican

  • Hunter Murphy

  • Chris Freeman

N.C. District Court Judge, District 40, Seat 6

Democrat

  • Robin Leigh Merrell

  • Emily Sutton Dezio

N.C. District Court Judge, District 40, Seat 7

Democrat

  • Meredith Pressley Stone

  • B. Todd Lentz

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, District 1

Democrat

  • Matt Kern

  • Jennifer Horton

Republican

  • Rondell Lance

  • Paul Benjamin

Buncombe County Clerk of Superior Court (unexpired)

Democrat

  • Jean Marie Christy

  • Johanna Finkelstein

City of Asheville, City Council

(Nonpartisan - three seats)

  • Taylon Breanne Breeden

  • Charles (CJ) Domingo

  • Kevan Frazier

  • Roberto (Bo) Hess

  • Tod Leaven

  • Iindia Pearson

  • Kim Roney

  • Sage Turner

Presidential preference

Democrat

  • Joseph R. Biden, Jr

  • No preference

Republican

  • Ron DeSantis

  • Nikki Haley

  • Asa Hutchinson

  • Vivek Ramaswamy

  • Donald J. Trump

  • Ryan Binkley

  • Christ Christie

  • No preference

Libertarian

  • David (TrimeTaveler) Dunlap

  • Jacob Hornberger

  • Beau Lindsey

  • Lars Mapstead

  • Chase Oliver

  • Michael Rectenwald

  • Joshua Smith

  • Mike ter Maat

  • Toad Anderson

  • Charles Ballay

  • No Preference

