What to know before Super Tuesday in WNC: Who's on the ballot? When do polls open?

ASHEVILLE - Super Tuesday, the biggest day of this year's primary campaign, is nearly upon us. On March 5, voters in North Carolina and 15 other states or territories will cast their ballots for city and county seats, as well as as U.S. president and House, General Assembly and a crowded gubernatorial field.

In local races, candidates are vying for spots in the state General Assembly's House and Senate, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners and Asheville City Council.

Donald Trump is the front-runner in the Republican race, leading by double-digits over his rival, former South Carolina Gov. Niki Haley, according to multiple polls, USA Today reports.

But even after losing her home state on Feb. 24, Haley has vowed to stay in the race, and Super Tuesday could be her last chance against the former president, who is vowing to return to the White House for a second term.

Biden, as the presidential incumbent, is expected to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

What you need to know about the 2024 primary election

Primary Election Day is March 5. Polls are open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7:30 p.m., you will have the chance to vote. Make sure you know your assigned voting location if you are casting a ballot on Election Day.

If you need help finding your voting location, enter your name in the N.C. State Board of Election's Voter Search Tool: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.

Early voting, which opened Feb. 15, ended March 2.

Curbside voting: Curbside voting is available for those unable to enter voting locations due to age or disability. Just pull up to the curbside voting sign, and an election official will assist you. Curbside voting is available during Early Voting and on Election Day at all voting locations. Anyone voting curbside will also be asked to provide an acceptable photo ID.

Photo ID requirements: A new state law requires all voters to show photo ID when they go to the polls. According to state guidelines, these are acceptable IDs (unexpired or expired no more than a year):

N.C. driver’s license.

State ID from N.C. DMV.

Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory. This only applies to voters registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election.

U.S. passport or U.S. passport card.

N.C. voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections.

College or university student ID approved by the N.C. Board of Elections.

State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the N.C. Board of Elections.

Photo IDs that people can use irrespective of expiration date are:

Military or veterans ID cards issued by the U.S. government.

Tribal enrollment cards issued by a tribe recognized by the state or federal government.

ID cards issued by an agency of the U.S. government or the state of North Carolina for a public assistance program.

Learn more at ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.

Voters are also able to get a free ID from their county board of elections. If the voter does not show an acceptable ID, the voter may vote with an ID Exception Form and a provisional ballot, or vote with a provisional ballot and return to their county board of elections office with their photo ID by the day before county canvass.

Am I registered to vote? Registration status and other details can be searched at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/. More information can be found at buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/election.

Who has filed to run in Asheville, Buncombe?

Ballots differ depending on where voters live. Each ballot will have one N.C. Senate district race and one N.C. House district race. Voters living in some municipalities will get to vote in city or town elections.

The candidate filings list below does not reflect anyone petitioning to run unaffiliated. For prospective candidates trying to get their name printed on the ballot for a general election without being affiliated with a political party, they must collect the required number of signatures, which differs by office, and file them by the deadline, which also varies. It also does not reflect anyone who has since dropped out of the race, as their names will still be on the ballot.

Candidates for partisan offices who are running unopposed and candidates for nonpartisan offices that do not qualify for a primary election will not appear on this list and will advance directly to the General Election in November.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 11

Republican

Christian Reagan

Chuck Edwards

N.C. Governor

Democrat

Chrelle Booker

Michael R. (Mike) Morgan

Marcus W. Williams

Josh Stein

Gary Foxx

Libertarian

Mike Ross

Shannon Bray

Republican

Dale Folwell

Bill Graham

Mark Robinson

N.C. Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

Ben Clark

Rachel Hunt

Mark H. Robinson

Republican

Ernest T. Reeves

Deanna Ballard

Jeffrey Elmore

Hal Weatherman

Marlenis Hernandez Novoa

Allen Mashburn

Peter Boykin

Seth Woodall

Sam Page

Jim O'Neill

Rivera Douthit

N.C. Attorney General

Democrat

Tim Dunn

Satana Deberry

Jeff Jackson

N.C. Auditor

Republican

Charles Dingee

Jack Clark

Jim Kee

Jeff Tarte

Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street

Dave Boliek

N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture

Republican

Steve Troxler

Colby (Bear) Hammonds

N.C. Commissioner of Insurance

Democrat

David Wheeler

Natasha Marcus

Republican

Mike Causey

C. Robert Brawley

Andrew Marcus

N.C. Commissioner of Labor

Republican

Luke Farley

Travis Wilson

Jon Hardister

Chuck Stanley

N.C. Secretary of State

Republican

Jesse Thomas

Chad Brown

Christine E. Villaverde

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction

Democrat

C.R. Katie Eddings

Kenon Crumble

Maurice (Mo) Green

Republican

Michelle Morrow

Catherine Truitt

N.C. Treasurer

Democrat

Wesley Harris

Gabe Esparza

Republican

A.J. Daoud

Rachel Johnson

Brad Briner

N.C. Supreme Court, Associate Justice, Seat 6

Democrat

Lora Christine Cubbage

Allison Riggs

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 15

Republican

Hunter Murphy

Chris Freeman

N.C. District Court Judge, District 40, Seat 6

Democrat

Robin Leigh Merrell

Emily Sutton Dezio

N.C. District Court Judge, District 40, Seat 7

Democrat

Meredith Pressley Stone

B. Todd Lentz

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, District 1

Democrat

Matt Kern

Jennifer Horton

Republican

Rondell Lance

Paul Benjamin

Buncombe County Clerk of Superior Court (unexpired)

Democrat

Jean Marie Christy

Johanna Finkelstein

City of Asheville, City Council

(Nonpartisan - three seats)

Taylon Breanne Breeden

Charles (CJ) Domingo

Kevan Frazier

Roberto (Bo) Hess

Tod Leaven

Iindia Pearson

Kim Roney

Sage Turner

Presidential preference

Democrat

Joseph R. Biden, Jr

No preference

Republican

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald J. Trump

Ryan Binkley

Christ Christie

No preference

Libertarian

David (TrimeTaveler) Dunlap

Jacob Hornberger

Beau Lindsey

Lars Mapstead

Chase Oliver

Michael Rectenwald

Joshua Smith

Mike ter Maat

Toad Anderson

Charles Ballay

No Preference

