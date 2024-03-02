Do you know if you are storm ready?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Before severe weather strikes, preparation is vital. However, taking time to plan can bring anxiety or nervousness. We want to provide you with action steps so that when dangerous weather is imminent, your plan can be put into action.

How to prepare before the storm

The first and primary thing, keep an eye on our weather forecasts from WKRN News 2. You can do that via our social media pages and our free WKRN Weather App.

Second, take time to secure items around your property. This includes bringing in any loose outdoor items, but it also means protecting items of value inside: like financial documents or special memories. You’re encouraged to take inventory in case items need to be replaced.

Tornado Clusters: Where the most tornadoes have been recorded in Tennessee since 1950

Finally, and probably most importantly, create and review your safety plan, and have an emergency kit.

The best place to be in a tornado is the most interior room, away from outer walls and windows. A basement is the best location. (WKRN)

Is your house a safe place to be in a tornado? If not, consider planning on going to a neighbor’s house or finding an open community shelter. (WKRN)

For the safety plan, you want to find the most interior room of your structure on the lowest level (preferably a basement). You’ll have to ask yourself if your home will be a good location to shelter. If it is not, ask a neighbor or family member about sheltering at their place.

Your emergency kit should have crucial items like: food and water, first aid kit, flashlight and batteries, battery-powered radio, whistle, mobile device charger and activities to keep you and children occupied.

Storm Shelters: A place to stay safe in your home

You can reach out to your local emergency management to see if a public shelter is available when a severe weather event is happening.

Being storm ready ahead of severe weather will save you time when seconds count.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.