Get to know the state-level Boone County candidates on the primary election ballot

With the primary election just around the corner, Boone County residents should stay informed as to what candidates will appear on their ballot.

This year, all 100 Iowa House seats and 25 of the 50 Iowa Senate seats will be on the ballot. Boone County residents can vote for State Senator District 24 and State Representative District 48 candidates.

The primary election will take place on June 4, ahead of the general election on Nov. 5. Polls for the June 4 primary will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The last day to submit a request for a mailed ballot is Monday, May 20. Voter's may pre-register on Story County's website by 5 p.m. May 20.

The Ames Tribune reached out to each of the candidates from Boone. Here are their responses:

State Senator District 24

Jesse Green

Incumbent Iowa State Senator Jesse Green is running for re-election to represent District 24.

Age: 39

Party: Republican

Grew up in: Harcourt, Iowa

Currently lives in: Boone

Education: Southeast Webster High School. I currently study online through Emmaus Bible School.

Political and civic experience: Served many years on the Webster County Farm Bureau Board; six years on the Dayton Celebration Rodeo Committee in various roles such as Treasurer, Vice-Chair, and Chairman; volunteered as a junior high bible Teacher for Community Christian School in Fort Dodge for three years; currently serve on Central Iowa Expo board and volunteer at Trinity Lutheran School Boone; first elected to Iowa Senate in 2020.

Why are you running?

I am running again to defend what we have accomplished and utilize what I have learned during my first term to advocate for fiscal responsibility while maintaining our high-quality services.

What is the biggest issue facing your community/the state and how would you address it?

The largest issue facing my district and state is getting Perry back on their feet by transitioning workers from Tyson into new opportunities. Second, help provide property tax relief and continuing to lower our income tax. Lastly, finish our rural broadband efforts, this is just a matter of time not additional funding.

Why should residents vote for you?

Citizens should vote for me because I have a lifetime of proven public service. I have the energy, and now proven track record in Des Moines, to continue advocating and problem solving for my constituents effectively.

Margaret Liston

Democrat Margaret Liston of Ogden is running for state senate seat for District 24.

Age: 69

Party: Democrat

Grew up in: Beaver, IA

Currently lives in: Ogden, IA

Education: Surgical Technologist degree, DMACC, Associate degree in Nursing DMACC, BSN -University of Pheonix, MPA from Drake University

Political and civic experience: City council member for more than 20 years, currently serving fifth term; I mentor through YSS at Ogden Elementary school; I co-chair our community garden.

Why are you running?

Iowans are not being represented or heard by their current Republican representatives or governor. I am running because I believe that the people of Iowa need a stronger voice in their government. Unfortunately, Iowans have been speaking out against the dismantling of AEA, but their voices have fallen on deaf ears. Private school vouchers are unpopular with most Iowans, and women's reproductive rights and access to safe abortion care should be protected. I am against carbon capture pipelines, as landowners' rights are being abused with improper use of eminent domain.

What is the biggest issue facing your community/the state and how would you address it?

I have concerns with dismantling AEA, and all the children and families across our state who benefit from AEA. I would have supported a task force to include all stakeholders and experts to review the system and return with information and recommendations to reduce the budget, not dismantle it. Freedom of health choices and access to safe abortion care are important issues. I would work to codify the fundamental right to an abortion. Eminent domain to be for public good not for profit corporations. I would support landowners to have a say over their land.

Why should residents vote for you?

I believe in actively listening to people's concerns, involving all stakeholders in the decision-making process, gathering all the relevant facts, and considering all options and their impacts. I would work collaboratively with my colleagues to make decisions based on the best interests of the majority of people represented rather than prioritizing the demands of small interest groups or private corporations. I understand the importance of following up and building trust with the community I represent, as demonstrated by my track record as a city councilwoman. I aspire to bring the same qualities and approach when I become a senator.

State Representative District 48

Chad Behn

Chad Behn of Boone is running for a state representative seat for District 48.

Age: 46

Party: Republican

Grew up: A rural farm in Boone County

Currently lives in: Farm just south of Boone near Ledges State Park

Education: Boone High School, Associate Degree from Des Moines Area Community College and a Bachelor of Science in communication from Presentation College

Political and civic experience: Boone County Supervisor, 2016-2020 and Central Iowa Community Services Mental Health Board

Why are you running?

To help better message what is going right in the state and what needs to be done better. As a supervisor, we were constantly trying to find better efficiencies inside of government programs. Recognizing the taxpayers' money spent as our own and making sure it was the best way to do so.

What is the biggest issue facing your community/the state and how would you address it?

My top issue would be tax reform. With high inflation hurting Iowa families, lowering the tax burden on Iowans is more important now than ever. Reducing taxes also incentivizes more people and businesses to call Iowa home.

Why should residents vote for you?

Being with your representative 24-7 is impossible. Knowing and trusting the thought process that drives them is key. I have a proven track record of being responsible with the taxpayers' money. Knowing when to provide needed services in the best way possible way at the most efficient cost is how I approach my government decisions.

Penny Vossler

Penny Vossler of Boone is running for a state representative seat for District 48.

Age: 67

Party: Democrat

Grew up in: rural Montana

Currently lives in: Boone, IA

Education: Montana State University, USDSU - South Dakota, and University of North Dakota (twice)

Political and civic experience: I ran for this office in 2022 and have chaired the Boone County Democrats for several years.

Why are you running?

I am running because my current representative does not represent ME! I am appalled at the extreme, anti-Iowan legislation passed out of the House in the last few years and feel the need.

What is the biggest issue facing your community/the state and how would you address it?

One of many critical issues, let's start with education. We must fund public schools above the rate of inflation for a change. Vouchers for private schools are a mistake, handing our tax dollars to institutions with no accountability who are not held to the standards of public schools. We spoke loudly against this and were ignored. Let’s provide vouchers for daycare, solving a critical need in our state, or fund preschool for every three- and four-year-old. These options need to be researched beforethe next session, with all stakeholders at the table. Let's not continue to pass flawed legislation.

Why should residents vote for you?

My background as a farmer and cowboy, a teacher and EMT, and decades spent working in STEM fields (mathematics, healthcare, satellite data, GIS) have provided me with a wide range of experiences and knowledge that I can bring to bear when making decisions on behalf of ALL OF US. Those who wish for a Representative who listens and responds, who works for all Iowans and not special interests or big dollar donors, who applies common sense to decisions, and who does not answer to a corporation or the Governor − I'm your candidate. I appreciate your support and your vote.

