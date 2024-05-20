What to know to start the week: Road closures and more

Ohio 159 bridge replacement

JACKSONTOWN - The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Fairfield County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Ohio 159 bridge replacement - This project includes bridge replacement of the Ohio 159 bridge carrying Ohio 159 over Muddy Prairie Run, just north of Pleasant Valley Road. The estimated project completion is October 2024.

New impacts: Beginning Wednesday, May 29, Ohio 159 will be closed just north of Pleasant Valley Road SW for approximately 70 days for bridge replacement. Detour: Ohio 159 to Ohio 56 to U.S. 22 to Ohio 159 and reverse.

FMHA public notice

The Fairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority (FMHA) has reviewed and updated the Preferences used for the Housing Choice Voucher and Public Housing Waiting List. The Board-approved Preferences will guide the Housing Authority in the selection of low-income and very low-income families who place their names on our Waiting List beginning July 2024.

The new Preferences will be available for review and inspection by the public at our office located at 315 North Columbus Street, Lancaster, OH or you may request a copy via email by contacting fmha@fairfieldmha.org.

A public hearing has been scheduled to present the new Preferences and allow public participation at 9 a.m. July 3.

Prior to public hearing, general comments can be directed in writing to:

Heather Cagg, Executive DirectorFairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority315 North Columbus StreetLancaster, OH 43130

Or

Monica Dotson, Chief of StaffFairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority315 North Columbus StreetLancaster, OH 43130

Road closure in Violet Township

The Fairfield County Engineer’s Office is announcing that the following road will be closed for thefollowing dates listed below:

Wright Road NW (CR 53) will be closed Monday, May 20, for asphalt repair, weather permitting. This closure will take place on Wright Road NW between Bowen Road and Schoolhouse Road NW. Construction will take place between the addresses of 10715 and 10490 Wright Road NW.

Meetings

The Village of Carroll planning and zoning board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday,a at the municipal office, 68 Center St., Carroll. The purpose of the meeting is to review the village zoning and any other business brought before the committee.

2024 Carroll/Bloom Carroll Alumni Banquet

The Carroll/Bloom Carroll Alumni Association invites all graduating Bloom Carroll graduates to attend this year’s annual banquet on Saturday, June 15, to be held in the Bloom Carroll Middle School cafeteria. Reception begins at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served at 6 p.m. The menu is baked steak or chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll/butter and eessert. A vegetarian option is also available. The cost is $25 per person (current-year BCHS graduates are invited to attend the banquet free of charge and must submit a reservation for meal count purposes). For reservations, please send a check or money order to Carroll/Bloom Carroll Alumni Association, PO Box 225, Carroll OH 43112. Please specify your entree choice and provide any dietary requirements along with your name and mailing address, the year you graduated and your email address (if applicable). Deadline for reservations is May 31. For more information, contact Connie Rowley Parrish at 614-795-4248 or lefty725c@gmail.com.

