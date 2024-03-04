What to know to start your week: Buy coffee and support Walls of Love

LANCASTER – 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept revolutionizing the coffee industry, is identifying 7 Brew Heroes across the country who showcase 7 Brew’s belief in cultivating kindness. February’s 7 Brew Hero is Holly Jackson, the founder of Walls of Love and a survivor of domestic abuse and homelessness. Despite multiple setbacks, Jackson rebuilt her life and aims to remove the stigma around homelessness by providing basic necessities on a public wall in areas of need for anyone to access.

On Tuesday, March 19, the community can join the 7 Brew team in celebrating and supporting Walls of Love by visiting the following 7 Brew stands:

2530 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH 44646

3121 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701

1637 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster, OH 43130

6675 Pearl Rd, Parma Heights, OH 44130

The 7 Brew team will donate 10% of the sales at each stand to Walls of Love in honor of Jackson’s commitment to supporting the Cleveland community and beyond. As the February 7 Brew’s Hero Award winner, Jackson will receive $500 cash and free 7 Brew drinks for one year. At the end of 2024, one hero will be selected to win the Hero of the Year and will be awarded a grand prize.

Jackson escaped an abusive relationship after being hospitalized from an incident that resulted in the miscarriage of her child. After regaining consciousness and confidence, Jackson left the abusive relationship while seven months pregnant, leaving her homeless. While homeless, she realized the difficulty in finding resources and the shame expressed to women asking for help. While she was rebuilding her life, she made it her mission to help people in similar situations and create a judgment-free activation for people seeking help, leading to the establishment of Walls of Love.

Walls of Love is a non-profit organization that pays it forward to the homeless community by creating walls filled with basic living necessities that are free to anyone, with no questions or stigma attached. Established in Cleveland, Ohio in 2018, Walls of Love has created 3,084 walls, helped over 996,000 people and created over one million bags. The organization is rapidly growing and expanding into states like New Mexico, Puerto Rico and Washington.

“I am honored to be selected as the February 7 Brew Hero and to continue cultivating kindness and helping people through Walls of Love,” said Jackson. “Partnering with an organization that shares values similar to those of Walls of Love is amazing because it reinforces that our work cannot be done without the help of our community and volunteers. We are working together for the same goal of making the world a better place, one community at a time!”

“7 Brew supports cultivating kindness and spreading positivity, so to celebrate and raise awareness for Holly and Walls of Love fits right into our mission,” said Sydney Jones, the Motley Brew franchise’s marketing coordinator. “She has our full support, and we look forward to seeing the amazing work she continues to do in the Cleveland community and beyond.”

Jackson was nominated by her best friend, who also volunteers with Walls of Love and has seen the difference she is making around the country.

7 Brew is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with hours extended to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

To nominate a future 7 Brew Hero, visit 7brew.com/heroes.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Buy coffee and support Walls of Love: What to know