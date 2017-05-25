All you need to know about Star Wars: The Last Jedi

From Digital Spy

Unless you've been marooned on a rocky island somewhere, you'll know the excitement over Star Wars: The Force Awakens was hotter that Tatooine at double-sun midday. But now that we've experienced Rey and Finn's first adventure – and have so many, many questions that need answering - we are left with only one thing to do...

...wait for The Last Jedi.

There's still months to wait before answers might be forthcoming. So in the meantime, here is everything we know about the sequel everyone is calling 'The Force Aw8ens'. Ok, just us.

As expected, the first trailer for The Last Jedi dropped at Star Wars Celebration and if you were thinking it'd have all the answers, we're sorry to say it's as cryptic as the first Force Awakens trailer.

Still, at least we got our first look at Rey's Jedi training and her using the Force, a glimpse of Finn's recovery and a whole lot of darkness as a Resistance base finds itself under attack – with Poe in danger – and Luke Skywalker not being all that helpful.

"I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end," he warns as the trailer ends. Uh oh.

Here's everything else that gave us chills from the trailer.

A new poster arrived too, paying homage to the original Star Wars artwork.

After much speculation and completely wrong rumours, Episode 8's title was finally revealed as Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

What does this mean?! Is it referring to Luke – who was thought to be the last before Rey came along? Or is Rey to be the last?

Director Rian Johnson took to twitter to clarify (a bit) what the title means.

So at least we know it means final and not 'preceding' or 'former' Jedi. The Spanish title implies that 'Jedi' is actually plural, but Johnson has said that it is indeed one person.

It turns out that the phrase 'the last Jedi' previously appeared in The Force Awakens's opening crawl. Just don't ask Daisy Ridley what it means, because she isn't telling anyone – not even Dame Judi Dench.

Disney held a super secret footage screening for shareholders only where it revealed a teeny bit of footage from the new movie. Fortunately they let a journalist for the LA Times in, who gave a break down of what he saw via Twitter.

"Who are you?" indicates that Luke doesn't know who Rey is – initially at least. So those theories about him hiding her on Jakku because of her family connections seem a lot less likely.

The Force Awakens was actually pushed back from an originally planned May 2015 release date, and similarly, The Last Jedi switched from the original May 26, 2017 release date (the day after Star Wars' 40th anniversary) to December 15, 2017.

That release date sent other high-profile films scheduled for December 15 running scared, including James Cameron's eternally delayed Avatar 2 and Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One.

Filming began in February 2016, ending in July after months of various on-set shots and fan theories involving strange trees (we kid you not). So much that we've started calling it 'Star Wars: Weird Trees Rising'.

The wrap party was held at the Natural History Museum in London and included a troupe of sexy dancing Stormtroopers.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast

At the Force Awakens premiere, Kennedy said that all the cast in attendance would be returning – which means Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels and Lupita Nyong'o will be back.

Mark Hamill will finally get to do something as old man Luke Skywalker other than stand around looking serious. There are lots of rumours as to what he will do (as well as his relationship to Rey) – including an exciting theory that he will have enough power in the Force that he can crash a First Order Star Destroyer.

And the late and already sorely missed Carrie Fisher will be back as General Leia. The movie had completed filming before her death on December 27, 2016.

The bad guys will be lining up for Episode 8, too – we'll see Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, Andy Serkis's Supreme Leader Snoke, Domhnall Gleeson's General Armitage Hux and Gwendoline Christie's Captain Phasma in the next instalment of the saga.

Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd is also coming back as Lieutenant Connix (aka that Resistance member who stood around not doing anything) with what has been promised to be a greatly increased role.

As Harrison Ford was also in attendance at that premiere, it lends credence to new theories that, as Kylo Ren continues to be torn between loyalties to the dark side and his family, Han Solo will feature again – albeit in flashback. But that's purely speculation so far.

Benicio del Toro will also be joining the cast as a "shady character of unclear allegiances" that was nicknamed 'DJ' on set. "You'll see – there's a reason why we call him DJ," director Rian Johnson told Vanity Fair. We're guessing that he will be a villain, if only because the other two new stars are Resistance members. Could the D stand for 'Darth'?

One theory is that he could be playing an older version of Star Wars Rebels character Ezra Bridger and – you guessed it – Rey's father. Or maybe he's Boba Fett's son.

Jurassic Park's Laura Dern has signed up too, as the Resistance's Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, sporting an awesome purple look that's more Hunger Games than Star Wars.

Newcomer Kelly Marie Tran is on board as Rose Tico, a Resistance fighter maintenance crew member (no, really). Humble origins notwithstanding, she will apparently have a lead role in the movie, and has been called 'the opposite of Dern's character' – which makes us wonder whether that is meant purely in terms of her looks or a hint that Holdo's loyalties might not be reliable.

(Tran also spent four months living in London without any of her friends or family knowing where she was. THAT'S commitment.)

Doctor Who star Jimmy Vee is Disney's new official R2-D2 after Kenny Baker died in 2016. Vee already portrayed the droid in The Force Awakens with Baker consulting.

Bottom actor Adrian Edmondson(!) is also reported to be taking a role in the film, and there is a rumour going around that The Leftovers' Justin Theroux has a small but pivotal part too.

There have also been some unsubstantiated rumours that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker, fulfilling the long-held wishes of no-one, ever. We're sorry to say that Billy Dee Williams's Lando Calrissian – a character people would actually like to see again – will not appear.

You can probably bet on more surprise cameos. Tom Hardy has unconvincing downplayed a rumour that he could show up. And could these familiar chaps have a part to play? Pop royalty is confirmed to be on board in the form of Take That's Gary Barlow.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director

At the helm, JJ Abrams will be stepping down as director to make way for Rian Johnson of Looper and Brick fame. Johnson also directed three episodes of Breaking Bad, bagging himself a Directors Guild of America Award for his work on season five's 'Fifty-One'.

Abrams himself will be sticking around as executive producer, but it seems that he is already regretting stepping down as director.

His friend and Force Awakens actor Greg Grunberg (you will probably know him best as psychic copper Matt Parkman in Heroes) said that Abrams thought that Rian Johnson's script is "so good" that he's sorry not to be directing it.

Star Wars veteran and The Force Awakens co-write Lawrence Kasdan – who isn't working on Episode 8 – has said that the film is going to be "some weird thing", though it seems he meant it in a good way.

And, as with every other Star Wars film, at least parts will be filmed here in Blighty. At the opening of the new Industrial Light & Magic facility in London, ILM President Lynwen Brennan confirmed that The Last Jedi would be filmed in London.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi plot

It will come as no surprise that Disney is maintaining its policy of absolute secrecy re: Episode 8's story. Adam Driver has compared the shift from The Force Awakens to the difference between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back – although he was forced (no pun intended) to clarify that he wasn't saying that the film would necessarily match the darker tone of Episode 5.

Filming resumed on the Irish island of Skellig Michael, where the closing scene of The Force Awakens was shot – defying a Star Wars tradition by having one film lead directly into the next.

Rey will begin her training with Luke on the remote planet Ahch-To, possibly even in the art of double-lightsaber fighting. Hopefully it will go better than his own training on Dagobah, although Ridley warned at Star Wars Celebration that, "it's difficult to meet your heroes as they might not be what you expect."

And Luke hasn't been as alone as he appeared on Ahch-To. But don't worry, his friends aren't Ewoks.

Boyega has said that the new film will be "much darker", and more physically demanding for him, so he'll no doubt be out of his medical coma and back in action in short order. No mention so far of his ongoing fairytale romance with Poe Dameron, alas

Finn is a "big deal" now, and he's heading off with Rose on "a mission behind enemy lines".

Beyond that, we're somewhat in the dark, but we'll be ready for Kylo Ren to "complete his training" with Snoke as promised. And it looks like he might be leading the Knights of Ren against Rey and Luke, too. Disney has teased the "mysterious" and "strange connection" between Rey and Ren on StarWars.com.

As for the mysterious Knights of Ren, their origin may have already been revealed.

The film will see the First Order stepping into the chaos caused by their attack on the Republic. Their leader, Snoke, is rumoured for a act one showdown with Leia.

"Starkiller Base, big loss, but they did manage to take out the seat of the Republic and that's thrown the galaxy into chaos," Johnson said at Star Wars Celebration.

"The First Order are jumping on that at the beginning of our movie, very aggressively, not sitting on their hands, they're making some big moves at the start of our film. So things are going to get dire."

Johnson has hinted at a major role for Nyong'o's Maz Kanata. She has denied reports that filming had wrapped without her having shot her part.

A new kind of Stormtrooper is rumoured called the Executioner, who wields some kind of spinning, bladed weapon of agonising torture and death. Jolly.

It was also reported that, to get the cast in the mood for film, Johnson screened classic films for the cast and crew - such as 1949 US war film Twelve O'Clock High and 1959 Russian drama Letter Never Sent. Make of that what you will.

And if you're really feeling starved for Star Wars knowledge, a Reddit user has posted what they claim to be spoilers from the Episode 8 script, though we'd recommend you take them with a pinch of Kesselian spice.

Who are Rey and Supreme Leader Snoke?

The biggest questions we're hoping answers for are the true identities of Rey and Snoke. Who are Rey's family and why did they leave her on Jakku? And what will their identities reveal about her strong connection to the Force? And did Hamill accidentally let the truth slip or was he just trolling us?

Either way, it looks like the film will answer our question.

As for Snoke, where did the ancient master of the Dark Side come from and how did he rise to power? There's a theory that he was first mentioned in George Lucas's prequel trilogy, is Darth Vader himself, or maybe Vader's secret father. Rian Johnson wasn't impressed with our guesses. The seemingly plausible suggestion that he's a character from the official books called Gallius Rax was pretty much refuted in the novel Aftermath: Empire's End.

Another tree related theory (seriously) hints that Rey's vision of the Knights of Ren could have some connection to Luke's Jedi Temple hiding place. And as for Luke and Rey – why did the music at the end of the Force Awakens seem to reference Darth Vader himself?

To be honest, there are a lot of fan theories and rumours, from the almost-entirely-believably to the completely nuts.

Other holes in our knowledge that we expect (or at least hope) to have filled are what happened between Ren and Luke that sent the Jedi master into hiding? Is Finn a Jedi too? And why was Captain Phasma so lame despite being such a big part of the pre-release hype? And why does it take so damn long to film these things? Roll on 2017 and the answers to our questions.

Luke Skywalker won't die... probably

Mark Hamill had to hastily put out some fires after a throwaway comment he made at a Big Issue event was taken as him accidentally revealing that Luke would die in the movie.

"I finish Episode 8, and then I'm out of work," he said, kicking off wild speculation that he meant it would be his last film.

Of course, Hamill has been doing this since 1977 and is FAR too canny to give away such a big plot point by accident.

Not that any of this means that Luke definitely won't die in the film, of course...

Fans are petitioning for an LGBT character

After the shooting at Orlando nightclub Pulse in June 2016, a man whose best friend was killed has launched a petition asking for Kathleen Kennedy, Bob Iger and the other Lucasfilm heads to include an LGBT character in the next episode to memorialise those who died in the attack.

"While Star Wars is a sci-fi fantasy world with bizarre aliens and hulking monsters, it still features characters just like us," wrote Joshua Yehl. "After A New Hope, steps were taken to expand and diversify the cast, giving us the smooth-talking Lando Calrissian and Rebel pilots played by people of colour.

"The tradition of making Star Wars more inclusive continued with the casting of Daisy Ridley as Rey and John Boyega as Finn, the main protagonists of The Force Awakens. It's my hope that Star Wars will take another step forward by introducing their first-ever LGBT character in a movie."

Go on Disney – this is your chance to make Poe and Finn official.

