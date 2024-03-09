What to know if someone knocks on your door claiming to be an OKC utilities worker

The city of Oklahoma City is warning of an impostor claiming to be an OKC Utilities Department worker and telling residents their water is contaminated and needs to be tested.

If someone comes to your door saying your water is contaminated and needs to be tested, this is a ruse, the city of Oklahoma City advises.

The city is warning residents of an impostor attempting to enter homes under false pretenses by claiming to be an Oklahoma City Utilities Department employee and saying homeowners' water is contaminated.

No issues with Oklahoma City's water quality have been reported, so residents are advised to verify the identity of anyone posing as an OKC utility worker and making this claim.

The city said a person impersonating an Oklahoma City utilities worker knocked on doors in the Chisholm Crossing neighborhood. He was telling people their water is contaminated and needs to be tested, according to a city website.

What you need to know

If someone knocks on your door with a utility concern, Oklahoma City offers these tips to verify the person's identity claim:

● To confirm the legitimacy of a utilities representative, ask for official utilities identification.● All Utilities Department staff carry official Oklahoma City badges with a holographic overlay that includes the city seal and the department name.● The majority of Utilities Department work in neighborhoods does not require entry into homes.● Entry into a home is most often needed upon a customer request and an appointment will be set.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Impostor OKC utilities worker knocking on residents' doors, city warns