What we know about the shooting involving Indianapolis police May 28, 2024

Indianapolis police were involved in a shooting early Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Breen Drive near East 38th Street and North Post Road.

Few details were immediately released, but police noted no officers were injured.

2024 police-involved shootings in Indianapolis

This is the third shooting this month involving Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers.

On May 2, Indianapolis police responding to reports of an armed person in the 3900 block of Broadway Street, near 38th Street and North College Avenue, shot and killed 35-year-old Lemar Brandon Qualls. A 911 caller said the man was on her porch and pointed a gun at her face, and another witness said the man pointed the firearm at officers, Bailey said at the time.

On May 15, officers responding to a person being shot by a roommate found a man with gunshot injuries to his abdomen, who was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Police learned the suspect in the shooting — later identified as 26-year-old Kelvin Andrew Chandler — was likely in the area and officers set up a perimeter. They found Chandler, who was armed, running between houses in the 6500 block of Apollo Way, police said. An arriving officer got out of his vehicle, ran up to one of the houses and yelled "stop, stop, stop" at Chandler, before the officer and suspect exchanged gunfire, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said at the time.

This is the sixth time in 2024 that Indianapolis police have shot someone. Raphael Dekemper, 41, was shot and killed in a Jan. 24 shootout with officers on Brookside Parkway North Drive; Dominique Lamonte Durham Sr., 37, was fatally shot March 24 in an exchange of gunfire with off-duty officers working security at a nightclub on East Washington Street; and Luis Duran-Ruano, 31, was killed after a SWAT standoff on Winston Avenue that started with a call about a man firing shots into the air near West 33rd Street and Georgetown Road on March 31.

Tuesday's shooting comes six weeks after Mayor Joe Hogsett and Bailey announced the Department of Justice would conduct an extensive review of shootings by police after a sharp spike in 2023 when officers were involved in 17 shootings that killed or injured someone. A timeline for when the results of that review would be released hasn't been provided.

Past coverage: DOJ steps in to review shootings involving Indianapolis police at Chief Bailey's request

