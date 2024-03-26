What we know about search and rescue efforts at Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site

BALTIMORE -- Multiple agencies mobilized a mass casualty response after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore early Tuesday morning, sending multiple vehicles into the Patapsco River below.

A bridge column was hit by a large container ship around 1:30 a.m., causing the bridge to collapse.

Search and rescue ongoing

The Baltimore Fire Department said the scene was an active search and rescue, and that the U.S. Coast Guard is assisting.

It was not immediately clear how many cars fell into the water, but at least one semi-truck was involved.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said there are a total of eight victims, one who was hospitalized in serious condition, a second who refused treatment, and six bridge workers who remain unaccounted for.

Officials said in a news conference that a mayday had been issued before the collision, which allowed officials to stop traffic onto the bridge. Officials did not clarify how many vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

Sonar used to detect vehicles

Nighttime conditions hindered visibility, but Wallace said crews used sonar to detect vehicles in the river.

The water below the bridge is 50 feet deep, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said, and according to NOAA's National Data Buoy Center, the river water was 48 degrees overnight.

Coast Guard efforts at Baltimore bridge collapse site

The Coast Guard's primary mission is looking for any survivors in the water.

"We currently have three small boats," Lieutenant Commander Erin Palmer said. "We also have Coast Guard Cutter Mako, an 87-foot patrol boat. We have a helicopter from Air Station at Atlantic City. And we're working with numerous federal, state and local partners on scene on these search and rescue efforts."

Wallace said at least two people have been rescued from the water — one wasn't hurt and one was in "very serious" condition. The injured person was being treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center and had been unable to speak to investigators so far, officials said.

Who is missing?

The contractors were on the bridge making concrete deck repairs at the time of the collapse, and six remain unaccounted for. Officials did not say which contracting company the workers were from.

One victim rescued refused medical treatment, and the second was hospitalized at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries, officials said. The trauma center later confirmed the victim was discharged from the hospital.

The state has set up a facility for any family members of any victims, and mental health professionals are available there.

