What we know about the Sayreville man charged in his son’s arson death

A Sayreville boy died Thursday night in a car fire behind Sayreville War Memorial High School and the child's father has been charged with aggravated arson.

Here's what we know:

Who is the victim?

The 9-year-old son of 43-year-old Sayreville resident Manuel Rivera.

What has the father been charged with?

Pending the results of the child's autopsy report, additional charges are pending.

Who is Manuel Rivera?

Sayreville Superintendent of Schools Richard Labbe has identified Rivera as a Sayreville school district employee.

What are police saying?

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, police received a 911 call reporting a fire in the area of Sayreville High School where they found Rivera alive with burns to his body and a self-inflicted wound. Next to Rivera was a vehicle doused with gasoline and on fire. An initial investigation indicates the boy was found dead inside the vehicle.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Sayreville NJ man charged in son's car arson death