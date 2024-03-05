What to know as we get ready to 'spring forward' for daylight saving time in Colorado

Colorado, along with most of the U.S., will "spring forward" on Sunday and turn our clocks ahead one hour. You'll lose an hour of sleep, but it means daylight will stay around longer through the summer solstice as we slide into spring and summer.

On Sunday, the sun won't set in Fort Collins until 7 p.m. or later. The city will see its first 8 p.m. sunset on May 5.

Here are some commonly asked questions about daylight saving time.

When is daylight saving time 2024?

This year, daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10. We won't "fall back" again until Nov. 3. (Despite Colorado's best efforts to keep daylight saving time around all year, it hasn't happened yet. More on that below.)

Why do we turn our clocks ahead and back twice a year?

In 1883, the U.S. saw a major advancement in time-telling when railroad managers, who were operating under roughly 50 regional times, hired transportation publisher William Allen to come up with a simpler plan. Allen proposed five time zones that spanned the U.S. and, by late 1883, every railroad clock was reset to reflect them, according to the Library of Congress.

While the railroads followed these time zones, they didn't become law until the 1918 passage of the Standard Time Act, which also introduced the country to daylight saving time.

Two years earlier, Germany had started setting its clocks forward one hour in the spring, giving its residents an extra hour of sunlight and conserving fuel in the process during the early years of World War I. Other European countries followed and in 1918, the U.S. set its own daylight saving time with the Standard Time Act.

The change lasted as long as the war.

Daylight saving time made a resurgence after the war as a hodgepodge of states did their own thing. Colorado voters nixed daylight saving time in 1921, but it came back during World War II, when a law passed reinstating it to help conserve fuel. Again, once the war ended, daylight saving time was repealed, leaving states to do what they wanted.

In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act setting daylight saving time as the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in October. It was changed to its existing timeline in 2005.

Didn't Colorado take steps to make daylight saving time permanent?

Colorado did endorse year-round daylight saving time in 2022, but it was contingent on congressional approval of the Sunshine Protection Act and more momentum from surrounding states.

The U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022 and 2023, but it has yet to win full congressional support or be signed into law by the president.

If the Sunshine Protection Act ever passes, to become permanent in Colorado, at least four other states in the Mountain Time Zone must choose year-round daylight saving time. Previous Coloradoan reporting shows that Montana, Wyoming and Utah all passed permanent daylight saving time measures in recent years.

Nebraska's legislature was debating whether to permanently adopt daylight saving time or adopting year-round standard time, but both proposals were rejected.

Does every state observe daylight saving time?

Not all states and U.S. territories participate in daylight saving time.

Hawaii and Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Nation) do not observe daylight saving time, and neither do the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Because of its desert climate, Arizona doesn't follow daylight saving time. After most of the U.S. adopted the Uniform Time Act, the state figured that there wasn't a good reason to adjust clocks to make sunset occur an hour later during the hottest months of the year.

The Navajo Nation, which spans Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, does follow daylight saving time.

Hawaii is the other state that does not observe daylight saving time. Because of its proximity to the equator, there is not a lot of variance between hours of daylight during the year.

What are the pros and cons of changing to daylight saving time?

Supporters say it's safer for drivers; lowers the rate of car accidents; increases retail sales; makes it safer for joggers, pedestrians and kids playing outside; and promotes an active lifestyle.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, which oversees the observance of daylight saving time as well as U.S. time zones, says energy reduction and reduced crime are reasons for having both standard and daylight saving time.

Opponents say it disrupts sleep patterns, which has negative health implications, decreases productivity and increases workplace injuries, at least temporarily as we adjust to the time change. They also say it costs the U.S. economy more than $434 million due to health issues, decreased productivity and workplace injuries.

Coloradoan reporter Erin Udell and USA TODAY contributed to this report.

