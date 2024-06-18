What to know about the possible SWEPCO refunds in Northwest Louisiana

On Monday, June 17, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell announced his plan to ask the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) to issue refunds to SWEPCO customers after it was discovered in the a recent rate review the energy company mistakenly collected the money from customers.

Here's what you need to know

How much money would be refunded?

Campbell is asking for $23 million in refunds to go to 240,000 customers in 12 parishes in northwest Louisiana. Customers would receive an average refund of $60 over three bills in July, August, and September. The exact amount of the refund will be dependent on customer usage.

When was the money taken?

Campbell said the money was likely taken in 2023. SWEPCO reported the discrepancy to LPSC. SWEPCO wanted to use the funds for additional tree trimming, but Campbell wants to return the money to customers.

Is is a done deal?

No, plans to bring the issue up for a vote before the commission on Tuesday

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: How much? When? What to know about the SWEPCO refunds in Louisiana