What to know about polling locations ahead of the Super Tuesday primary in Tennessee

Super Tuesday is coming, and depending on which ballot they select, Tennesseans will choose a top candidate from among eight Republicans or the lone Democrat, current president Joe Biden, from the March 5 ticket.

The winners will face off in the November general election.

Despite eight names being listed on the Republican ballot, there are only two candidates remaining in the race: former president Donald Trump and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Other names appearing on the ballot include Ryan Brinkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and David Stuckenberg.

Can you early vote for the March 5 primary

Yes. But the window has passed. Early voting for the March 5 presidential and county primary election was held Feb. 14-27.

Fifteen other states will join Tennessee in deciding the next presidential opponents.

What do you need to bring to vote

Voters who vote in person on election day must present a photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state governments. The IDs can be current or expired.

Where can you vote

You are registered and have your photo ID and are ready to vote. But where is your polling location?

For an update on where you can vote, visit https://web.go-vote-tn.elections.tn.gov/search, where you can search by your name or address to find a polling location. You are eligible to vote at any polling locations that appear in your search.

What happens if something goes wrong

If the power goes out at any polling location, people will still be able to vote as all voting machines in Tennessee are equipped with a battery backup. Some election commissions in the state include generators as part of their emergency planning.

Paper poll books are also available to check voters in so they can cast ballots.

What if you forget your ID?

While showing an ID is required to vote, officials say if a voter forgets to bring their ID card, they can cast a provisional ballot. The voter would have two business days after the election to return to the election commission office to present a valid photo ID.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What to know about voting in Tennessee as Super Tuesday nears