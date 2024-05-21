Woman in Texas hospital with memory loss identified

UPDATE, 4:35 P.M.: The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Lela Oneal from Weatherford, TX.

ORIGINAL, 10:44 A.M.: WACO, Texas (KLFY) — A woman in a Texas hospital is suffering from memory loss, and police are asking for help to identify her.

According to a Facebook post by the Waco, Texas Police Department, the woman says her name is Kelly, but also says Caleigh and doesn’t know her last name. She claims to be from Louisiana and cannot give a date of birth, social security or family member’s names.

Police said she was brought in to Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco after she was found delusional by North Bosque EMS near Meridian Park on Sunday.

If you know who she may be, please call Waco Police at 254-750-7500.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Latest news

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.