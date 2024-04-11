What to know about off-duty cop Anthony DeLustro, charged with murder at Chick-fil-A

Off-duty South Carolina police officer Anthony DeLustro was charged with murder Wednesday after authorities said he shot a man in an altercation in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.

DeLustro, 64, was employed by the Summerville Police Department on March 20, when the shooting occurred, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. DeLustro was described by eyewitnesses, according to an affidavit as reported by USA TODAY, as the primary aggressor in the altercation against Michael O' Neal.

The altercation occurred in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A in Summerville, South Carolina.

What to know about the altercation

During the fight, DeLustro called O' Neal a homophobic slur and told him he was under arrest while presenting his police credentials. The affidavit states kicks and punches were exchanged between the two men, USA TODAY reported. Bystanders attempted to break up the fight. In the midst of the fight, a handgun dropped from DeLustro's holster, landing onto the pavement behind his vehicle.

According to an affidavit, O'Neal broke away from the fight. Eyewitnesses told investigators they heard O'Neal say he wanted to leave, but as he returned to his vehicle, DeLustro, who was being restrained by a bystander, threatened he would shoot him if he left, the affidavit stated.

DeLustro then broke away from the bystander and ran to pick up his gun from the pavement before approaching O'Neal's vehicle, opening the passenger side door and entering the vehicle, the affidavit stated. O'Neal shouted to DeLustro to "get out of his car," according to eyewitnesses. The affidavit stated as O'Neal proceeded to drive away, DeLustro fired a single shot from his gun, killing him at the scene.

DeLustro told law enforcement he acknowledged he never saw O'Neal with a firearm, or any weapon and that O'Neal never threatened to use a weapon. He also told them the victim was attempting to flee the scene and was intent on preventing him from doing so.

Who is Anthony DeLustro?

According to a training document from S.C. Department of Public Safety, DeLustro was with the New York Police Department from December 1980 to February 2003. He served with Trident Tech College Public Safety from July 2003 to December 2007, when he moved to the Summerville Police Department.

After leaving the Summerville department in November 2009, DeLustro did stints with the College of Charleston Public Safety, Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and Citadel Public Safety until he returned to the Summerville Police Department in January 2023.

During a Wednesday night hearing, bond was denied, and DeLustro will go before a Circuit Court judge. DeLustro did not speak about O'Neal or the shooting at the hearing, according to USA TODAY reporting.

DeLustro told the judge that at age 21, he was at 9/11's Ground Zero and that he had dedicated his life to public service. He also said he and his wife lost their daughter in 2021 and were now taking care of their granddaughters.

"My entire life was public service," he said. "I never did anything wrong, I never had one substantiated complaint in the 35 years I’ve been in law enforcement, and I just ask you for mercy so I can help my wife with the girls while we go through this."

Victim's family releases a statement

A statement was released by O'Neal's family on GoFundMe where they are asking the public to help with funeral and legal expenses, according to USA TODAY Reporting.

The statement reads, "We are all devastated at the untimely and violent death of our dear Michael - or Mike, Mikey, or O'Neal," the family said. "This is a family that has a great deal of respect for law enforcement in general, yet is fully aware that no profession is free of bad actors. We remain optimistic that the SLED detectives will find the truth and bring about justice."

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement, the investigation is ongoing and active.

Nina Tran covers trending topics. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Summerville SC cop Anthony DeLustro charged with murder at Chick-fil-A