What to know about Norwich's Memorial Day Parade - a 60 second read

This year’s Norwich Memorial Day Parade, hosted by the city, Norwich Area Veterans Council and the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce will be held on May 27, starting by St. Patrick’s Cathedral at noon. A commemorative ceremony will take place at Chelsea Parade, the green by Norwich Free Academy, at 1 p.m.

The Memorial Day Parade and following Memorial Day Program, is a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The organizers welcome all who wish to join our veterans’ groups in this tribute, Past Norwich Area Veteran’s Council President John Waggoner said.

The parade ends when all the marchers arrive at Chelsea Parade. The event takes place rain or shine, according to Bill Shishmainian, who has organized the parade for 13 years.

File photo from Norwich's 2023 Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony.

Rain or shine

“Their philosophy is if those guys can die in the rain, we can walk in the rain,” he said.

The parade typically will feature 30 to 50 older vehicles among the cars each year, from Corvettes to Model As, unless there’s rain, Shishmainian said. “We’ve got guys in their 80s and 90s, so we make sure they have cars.”

Anyone wishing to participate can contact GNACC Executive Director Angela Adams at angelaadams@norwichchamber.com. Participants can also register with the following link: https://forms.gle/EFregjNZSq1zr9Sk7.

What to know

How long is the parade? A half mile.

Who can participate? Anyone interested in participating is welcome. Veterans, active duty military, a police color guard, the NFA Marching Band will be marching.

Where does it start? The parade starts at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Where does it end? The parade ends at the Chelsea Parade green by Norwich Free Academy

What time is the parade? 12 noon, Monday, May 27

What time is the ceremony on the Chelsea Parade? 1 p.m.

Where can I park? Parking is available on any side street off of Broadway and Washington St.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich Memorial Day Parade is May 27: what to know if you go