What you need to know about the NFL London Game, by the numbers

Since the 2007 season, the NFL has hosted at least one regular season game in London's Wembley Stadium every year. On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off in the first such game this season -- but there's a lot you may not know about the tradition known as the NFL International Series.

The first time the NFL sent teams to play in London was actually for a 1986 preseason game, when the Chicago Bears defeated the Dallas Cowboys 17-6 in what was then called the "American Bowl." The American Bowl was held during the preseason for six years after that first matchup

The inaugural game of the International Series as we know it today saw the New York Giants face off against Miami Dolphins in 2007. It was the first regular season NFL game ever played outside of North America.

Look back at the past 10 years of the NFL in London:



Interest in the games has steadily grown. Nearly a quarter million fans attended the three matchups hosted in London in 2016, setting a new record for the overseas games.

The Jags and Ravens are the first such matchup this year, but they aren't the only teams meeting across the pond in 2017. Eight total teams will line up opposite each other in London this season -- more than the NFL has ever sent before.

By the end of 2017-18, 26 of the league's 32 teams will have played at least one game in London over the 10 years of the International Series' existence. Teams who have not yet made the trip across the pond include the Seahawks, Texans, Packers, Panthers, Titans and Eagles.

The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, September 24, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.