In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits

Greenville Chamber Presents Annual Awards

The Greenville Chamber’s 135th annual meeting was recently presented by TD Bank. The theme was “Betting Big for Greenville” and included the presentation of annual awards.

Carlos Phillips at the Greenville Chamber’s 135th annual meeting.

Greenville Chamber President/CEO Carlos Phillips urged attendees to work collaboratively to meet the evolving needs of a growing Greenville.

A panel discussion, “Legacy and Emerging Greenville Leaders” featured Judge Merl Code, Of Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.; Minor Shaw, President of MICCO LLC; Carl Sobocinski, President of the Table 301 Restaurant Group; and Ebony Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer of Cassy Electric.

Awards were presented to the following Upstate leaders.

The Ambassador of the Year Award recognizes an individual for outstanding service in their role as a Greenville Chamber Ambassador. The award went to Ashley Cowper, Director of Business Development for Craft Axe Throwing and an active Greenville Chamber Ambassador.

The ATHENA Leadership Award, sponsored by Hughes Agency, honors individuals who help women to reach their leadership potential; demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business or profession; and devote time to improve the quality of life for others in the community. The award was presented to Dr. Marjorie Jenkins, Dean of the USC School of Medicine Greenville.

The Buck Mickel Leadership Award, sponsored by Duke Energy, honors those who have played a leadership role in solving critical community issues, strengthening the community, or providing vision to a major development project. The award went to Stewart Spinks for his philanthropy and professional accomplishments over the past 51 years of The Spinx Company.

The 2023 Chairman’s Award, sponsored by Ogletree Deakins, was presented to Tami Miller, former Leadership Development Director at the Greenville Chamber. Miller was recognized for her 15 years of service in developing Greenville’s current and future leaders.

The F. Ben Haskew Collaboration Award, sponsored by Furman University, recognizes Upstate leaders who display progressive visions and a partnership approach to responsible growth. The award was presented to Dave Edwards, in recognition of his leadership of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District and his role in community and economic development.

The Leadership Greenville Distinguished Alumni Award, sponsored by Prisma Health, recognizes an alum who has made outstanding contributions. The award was presented to Brian Albers and Mario Brown, graduates of Leadership Greenville Class 43 and co-founders of Affordable Upstate. After meeting in Leadership Greenville, Albers and Brown were inspired to support neighbors in need.

The Max Heller Neighborhood Improvement Award, sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, is given to an organization or individual that has shown exemplary efforts toward improving the lives of Greenville residents. The award is named in honor of former Greenville Mayor Max Heller. The award was presented to Upstate Circle of Friends in honor of their work to help at-risk youth and their families.

The Minority Business of the Year Award is presented to a local, independent, and minority-owned company that has been in business for at least three years and is a graduate of the Minority Business Accelerator program. The award was presented to 360clean. Owner Lorenzo Bates has become an innovative leader in the janitorial service industry.

The Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty, was presented to Cassy Electric. Under the leadership of Chief Operating Officer Ebony Sullivan, Cassy Electric is a woman-owned, minority-owned, family-owned electrical contractor.

The Young Professional of the Year Award, sponsored by Michelin North America, recognizes an individual between the ages of 22 and 39 for his or her involvement in the community. The award was presented to Jessica McCoy, a Client Experience Manager at Brasfield and Gorrie who also works in the community.

The Greenville Chamber is the largest business organization in the Upstate with 1,900 investors supporting the vision of a globally competitive economy where businesses succeed and people prosper.

Lowes Grants $15,000 To Habitat Greenville

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County received a $15,000 grant Wednesday from Lowe’s. The funds will be used to help repair four homes in Greenville.

The grant is part of Lowe's two-year, $6 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International to support home repair and preservation efforts in owner-occupied homes. More than 75 Habitat affiliates will complete 480 projects this year to address health and safety issues in homes across the United States.

Since 2003, Lowe’s and Habitat have worked together to help more than 18,000 people build or improve homes.

Habitat Greenville will use the grant to conduct critical repairs, including ADA improvements that create accessibility and safety, at low-income owner-occupied homes.

“Habitat’s Home Preservation Program means a better quality of life for people who have lived in their homes for years, but maintenance is too much for them,” said Monroe Free, President and CEO of Habitat Greenville. “This partnership between Lowe’s and Habitat Greenville is helping people stay in their homes.”

Grant To Clemson Will Help Create Black Heritage Trail

Mellon Foundation’s Monuments Project has awarded a $3.4 million grant to Clemson University to support the creation of a Black Heritage Trail on campus and in the cities of Seneca and Clemson.

The Black Heritage walking trails will explain local Black history and South Carolina history with interactive signs, artwork and digital content.

Godshall Recruiting Wins 2024 Best Of Staffing Award

Godshall Recruiting, a recruiting agency in Greenville, has won the Best of Staffing Client Five-Year Diamond Award.

The ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Award is presented in partnership with sponsor ClearEdge Marketing. The award recognizes superior service to clients for at least five consecutive years.

Awards are based on ratings by clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services than agencies that have not won the award. Godshall Recruiting received a score of 90.5%.

“Our company is committed to providing the perfect fit for both our clients and candidates we serve,” said Julie Godshall Brown, President of Godshall Recruiting.

Founded in 1968, Godshall provides a range of direct hire, contract and temporary services. It works in the fields of professional, finance, information technology, health care, and technical/engineering. The company is a certified 100% woman-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.

Leadership Golden Strip Begins Fourth Class

Leadership Golden Strip, a year-long, collaborative leadership program of the Greater Mauldin, Simpsonville Area, and Fountain Inn Chambers of Commerce, has launched its fourth class.

Members of The fourth class of Leadership Golden Strip

The mission of Leadership Golden Strip is to educate and inspire a diverse group of current and emerging leaders to create collaborations and partnerships to impact the needs of the Upstate.

Members of the fourth Leadership Golden Strip class are Erin Bauer, Prisma Health Family YMCA; Justin Campbell, City of Simpsonville; Cindy Glaser, City of Fountain Inn; Casey Kozlov, PIP Marketing, Print, Signs; Lynda Lamkin, Que Lynda Designs; Mike Lee, Golden Strip Landscaping; Jack Lucas, Countybank; Elizabeth Mauldin, Fitesa; Dean Miller, City of Fountain Inn; Bridget Nesbett, Simpsonville Area Chamber; Jerrick Palmer, Founders Federal Credit Union; Christopher Smith, Simpsonville Rotary Club; and Melissa Thomas, Hammond Law LLC.

Northwestern Mutual Opens Near Mauldin, Simpsonville

Northwestern Mutual, a financial security company, is opening a third Upstate office in Greenville County.

The new office is located at 126 Millport Circle, Suite 201, in Greenville. It is intended to be convenient for Simpsonville and Mauldin residents.

Tony Allen, Growth and Development Director for Northwestern Mutual, will manage the office, which is under the direction of Greenville/Spartanburg Managing Director John Tripoli.

Allen is a top-producing financial advisor who joined Northwestern Mutual in 2014. He has served in several leadership roles.

Northwestern Mutual currently serves 19,155 clients in the Upstate, with 41 financial representatives. Northwestern Mutual has been helping individuals and businesses achieve financial goals for 165 years. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Countybank Reorganizes Staff In Insurance Division

Countybank will make staffing changes within its insurance division. Jennifer Hincapie will transition to Insurance Division Executive, and Rudy Painter will transition to Chief Relationship Officer.

Jennifer Hincapie - Countybank

Hincapie joined the Countybanc Insurance team in August and has 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. In her new role, she will be responsible for the overall operations of the insurance division.

Painter, who has served in a leadership role with Countybanc Insurance since its inception, will be responsible for insurance sales and marketing.

Rudy Painter - Countybank

Countybanc Insurance offers both personal and business insurance, including group health and life insurance plans.

Founded in 1933, Countybank has locations in Greenwood, Greenville, Simpsonville, Greer and Anderson. In addition to deposit and loan products, Countybank provides products and services through Countybanc Insurance Services Inc., Countybanc Investment Services Inc., Countybank Mortgage, Countybank Trust Services, and its affiliate, Greenwood Capital.

March Well Walkers Dates

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System and the Bon Secours Wellness Arena have announced March dates for their Well Walkers program.

Dates are March 12, March 19, March 26 and March 28. On these dates, the concourse will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each loop around the concourse is a quarter-mile. Well Walkers is free; no registration is required. Free parking for Well Walkers participants is available in the VIP lot at the arena, located off Church Street.

Women Leaders Gather To Optimize Health

USC School of Medicine Greenville recently hosted its first Day of the Woman Conference. More than 100 local health, community and business leaders gathered to discuss optimal health care for women.

Day of Women - From left, co-authors Dr. Alyson McGregor, Associate Dean of Clinical Faculty Affairs and Development at USC School of Medicine Greenville; Anca Griffiths, CEO of OM Health Hub; Dr. Marjorie Jenkins, Dean of the USC School of Medicine Greenville, Associate Provost and Chief Academic Officer for Prisma Health Upstate; and Bryna Haynes, founder and CEO of World Changers Media, which published the book, "Why Women Aren't Winning at Health (But Can)."

Dr. Marjorie Jenkins, Dean of the USC School of Medicine Greenville, delivered the keynote address and discussed “Disadvantages and Dangers of One-Size-Fits-All Medicine.”

Jenkins was joined for a panel discussion about “Why Women Aren’t Winning at Health (But Can),” written by Jenkins, Dr. Alyson McGregor, Associate Dean of Clinical Faculty Affairs and Development at the medical school, and Anca Griffiths, CEO of OM Health Hub.

During breakout sessions, attendees delved into health issues and brainstormed solutions. At the community health fair, participants connected with organizations to engage resources to make the changes they discussed.

Robert Wilson, chair of the Sargent Foundation, provided opening remarks and recognized his mother, Ruth Wilson Nicholson, a pioneer of educational opportunities for female nurse practitioners in South Carolina.

A recording of the conference is available on the USC School of Medicine website.

Recruiting Firm Hires

Greenville-based Forge Search + Consulting has hired Emily Bruce as a recruiter.

Forge - Emily Bruce

Bruce began her career in marketing and advertising. She started as an intern and ultimately became an account supervisor.

Forge Search is a professional recruiting firm that primarily works in the fields of marketing and sales, accounting and finance, and human resources. Rhiannon Poore is CEO and founder of Forge Search.

Hughes Agency Adds Account Executive

Hughes Agency, a full-service public relations, marketing, advertising and event management firm in Greenville, has added Teresa Buzzoni as an account executive.

Teresa Buzzoni

Buzzoni supports account management and the execution of client initiatives. She previously worked at Lockheed Martin, where she coordinated employee and executive communications, community relations, media relations and brand strategy.

Hughes Agency has more than 30 years of marketing and communications expertise for local, regional, national, and international clients.

Tom Marchant Named To Real Estate Masters Circle

Tom Marchant of Marchant Bateman & Co., an affiliate of global luxury real estate network Christie’s International Real Estate, has been named to the Christie’s International Real Estate 2024 Masters Circle.

The Masters Circle designation is awarded to top-performing agents in the Christie’s network. Each agent is nominated by their brokerage and must meet criteria for luxury sales volume, client service, and a commitment to professional excellence.

The Masters Circle class of 2024 includes over 300 agents that represent more than $9 billion in annual sales.

Christie’s International Real Estate has marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. The invitation-only affiliate network spans 50 countries and territories.

Tom Marchant is a partner in Marchant Bateman & Co., a real estate team at Blackstream | Christie's International Real Estate in Greenville.

Joan Herlong, Sotheby’s Leaders Named To Real Estate Boards

Several members of the leadership team from Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty have been named to statewide boards overseeing the real estate industry; an associate has been named to a local board.

Patrick Furman has been appointed to a three-year term on the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service Committee. He previously served on the Ethics/Grievance Committee.

Company CEO, Joan Herlong, and Chief Operating Officer and Broker-In-Charge of the Greenville office, William Herlong, have been named to the Professional Standards Committee for South Carolina Realtors.

The company’s Chief Strategy Officer and Broker-In-Charge of the Clemson/Lakes office, Jackson Herlong, also serves on the committee.

For the second consecutive year, William Herlong will serve on the S.C. Real Estate Commission's Investigative Review Committee, which hears licensing complaints from the public.

Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty was founded by Joan Herlong as augustaroad.com realty in 2011. In 2017, the company affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty, becoming Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty.

Joan Herlong, Sotheby’s Announces Award Winners

Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty in Greenville has honored its Top Associates.

Lisa Vogel was the company-wide top producer and also the top producer in the Clemson/Lakes office. Grace Herlong Loveless was the top producer for the Downtown Greenville office. Jessica Kilcoyne was the Rookie Of The Year; Michael McGreevey received the F. Reid Hipp Award.

This is the second year in a row Vogel has been the Clemson/Lakes office's top producer. It is the second consecutive year that Loveless has been the top producer in the Greenville office.

In addition, Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty announced its Chairman’s Circle award winners, associates who achieve at least $10 million in annual volume: Patrick Furman, Loveless, Diane Bostrom, and Vogel.

President’s Circle award winners, associates who did more than $5 million in sales: McGreevey, Matt Crider, Drew Torres, Matt Nocks, Jeff Inman, Morgan Coleman, Caroline Allison, Beth Nichols, Samantha Snyder, Kilcoyne, and Christy Henderson.

The Skyrocket Award, agents who grew their sales volume by 50% or more year-over-year: Furman, Bostrom, Nichols, Henderson, Jacob Glodde, Kim Crain, and Brittney Bolt.

Greenville County Council Protects Water Banks

The Greenville County Council recently passed an amendment to strengthen protections for “riparian buffers” in Greenville County. At least a 50-foot-wide buffer is now required for new development along rivers and streams in unincorporated portions of the county.

Upstate Forever and its partners that comprise the Reedy River Water Quality Group and other clean water advocates have championed the adoption of stronger regulation of buffers along waterways.

Riparian buffers are areas of vegetation next to streams and rivers. The buffers protect the water from adjacent land uses. They are a cost-effective way to protect Greenville County’s rivers and streams, according to a statement from Upstate Forever.

