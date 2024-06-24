In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits

Project Hope, Genetic Center To Locate On Greenwood Campus

Project Hope Foundation, a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide a lifetime of services for people with autism, is planning a new location at the 191-acre Greenwood Genetic Center Partnership Campus.

The purpose is to bring together two aspects of the autism journey: diagnosis and treatment, said Susan Sachs, co-founder and co-CEO of Project Hope Foundation. “Having the ability to collaborate with GGC in the same location, on the same campus, is empowering.”

Greenwood Genetic Center provides clinical care, genetic testing, and research for patients and families impacted by genetic disorders. It also anchors Greenwood’s Medical Innovation District. The Partnership Campus is home to Clemson University’s Center for Human Genetics, which provides a research base and advanced education and training in genetics and life sciences.

GGC and Project Hope have a shared mission to provide compassionate, cutting-edge care for individuals and families affected by autism, said Steve Skinner, M.D., President and CEO of the Greenwood Genetic Center. “We are thrilled to have them on our campus as we help expedite earlier diagnoses, expand access to services, and work together on research and future clinical trial opportunities.”

“Receiving an autism diagnosis can be lonely and isolating, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Lisa Lane, Project Hope co-founder and co-CEO. “Families who receive care from GGC can immediately walk over to see the services we provide, giving them answers and encouragement soon after their child is diagnosed.”

A timeline for construction has not been finalized. Greenwood Genetic Center is located at 106 Gregor Mendel Circle.

Project Hope Foundation provides services across ages, programs, and the spectrum.

Founded in 1997 by mothers of sons with autism, the nonprofit Project Hope Foundation has nine locations. Programs include therapy (applied behavior analysis, speech, occupational, and family guidance), education (5-year-old kindergarten through 12th grade and support in 30 schools), adult services (day, group, individual employment, in-house digital garment-printing business), and community engagement. For information, go to projecthopesc.org.

The Greenwood Genetic Center is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing genetics and providing comprehensive care and testing for families affected by genetic diseases and birth defects. For information, go to ggc.org.

Mill At Fountain Inn Now Open

The Mill at Fountain Inn officially opened for business this month. The community hub will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

A drone image before the renovation of the Mill at Fountain Inn.

Features of the mill are:

Fountain Inn Brewing Co., in the three-story former flour mill building, has 16 taps, a pizza kitchen, a full bar, and seating on two levels. The second level, which also has a bar, can be rented for meetings and events.

An outdoor area with fenced greenspace and an outdoor screen for movies and sporting events.

A common area with additional indoor seating and televisions. The area can be rented for private events.

In honor of Fountain Inn’s textile history, the old milling equipment will be refurbished and displayed in front of the building.

A food hall with dining and entertainment options and a full bar is set to open in the fall.

The development consists of three historic buildings on the site of the former Ellison Flour Mill. Much of the original material was repurposed. The property, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is at Ellison and Wall streets in downtown Fountain Inn.

A drone image after the renovation of the Mill at Fountain Inn. It opened this month.

The Mill at Fountain Inn is the first original concept from Innovative Hospitality & Development. The local ownership group was founded by Bryan Beal, Sako Zadoian and Ryan Robertson. IHD owns and operates Vaughn’s Food Hall in Simpsonville and plans two concepts in Greer and Woodruff in the next two years.

TD Bank Supports Expansion Of Prisma Black Doula Program

The Prisma Health Black Doula Program, an initiative aimed at improving maternal and birth outcomes for Black mothers, has been renewed after its pilot year.

In its first year, the program provided support to 100 mothers. TD Bank granted $200,000 to continue the program after providing $125,000 to launch it in 2023.

With renewed support, Prisma Health will expand the reach of the Black Doula Program to support Black mothers across the Upstate and Midlands.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Prisma Health in its efforts to address maternal health disparities," said David Lominack, Commercial Market President of South Carolina, TD Bank.

"The impact of the Black Doula Program underscores the importance of innovative solutions in improving health equity."

The Black Doula Program has provided small grants to offset the expense of trained doulas for the mothers.

Doulas provide non-medical comfort and support – before, during and after birth. Their work has been shown to result in shorter labors, fewer complications, increased success with breastfeeding, and positive birth experiences.

The program is expected to serve an additional 100 women in each of its second and third years.

One doula helped a new mom with breastfeeding and also cooked meals and cared for the baby while the mom spent time with her older children and the dad performed chores.

The woman, Jernae Webb, said she appreciated working with someone who shared her culture.

“It was nice working with someone who looks like me and can also understand the different challenges Black women can face,” Webb said.

Webb left her corporate job to become a postpartum doula after the birth of her second child. “It’s incredibly rewarding work that can make a huge difference in the lives of those moms and their babies,” she said.

Dr. Kacey Eichelberger, chair of the Prisma Health Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the Upstate, said the department is celebrating the Black Doula Program's first year.

“We remain dedicated to advancing health equity and ensuring that every mother receives the care and support she deserves,” Eichelberger said.

Nationally, racial disparities in health care contribute to higher rates of illness and death among Black Americans, and Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related events, said Rashana Keller, a nurse and clinical educator who leads the Black Doula Program at Prisma Health.

Shelley Sylva, TD's head of U.S. Corporate Citizenship, said equitable access to maternal support is fundamental to the strength of communities. “Investing in the health, well-being and empowerment of Black mothers is investing in our future,” Sylva said.

Each patient chooses her doula. Funds from Prisma Health go directly to the doula and are distributed in all communities served by Prisma Health.

For information, go to prismahealth.org/services/womens-health/maternity/black-doula-grant.

Autobell Car Wash Collects For Make-A-Wish

Autobell Car Wash customers can help critically ill children through June 30 while giving their cars a shine. Autobell will donate $1 from every sale of its Rain Repellent Special to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Autobell is open every day; hours vary by location. Donations will be made from locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. The company has locations in Greenville, Simpsonville and Greer.

Each year, Make-A-Wish grants more than 15,000 wishes to children with critical illnesses and their families.

“We want to help provide a spark of joy,” said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “Research by health care providers shows that wishes granted have physical and emotional benefits, giving the kids and their families strength to fight and hope for the future.”

Charlotte-based Autobell Car Wash is celebrating 55 years in business. Founded by the late Charles Howard Sr., it is privately held and operated by generations of the Howard family.

‘Mastering Money’ Topic Of Simpsonville Chamber Event

The Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn topic this month is “Mastering the Money Game: Turbocharge Your Financial Growth.” The event will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at the chamber’s Prisma Health Conference Room, 105A W. Curtis St.

Mike Giordano, Certified Financial Planner with Williams Wealth Management, will speak. Lunch will be provided by Sully's Steamers.

Williams Wealth Management was purchased in 2003 and named in honor of former colleague Gordon Williams. Managing partner, Jeremy Strickler, and Operations Manager, Rachel Poole, remain from that original team.

Giordano joined the firm in 2016 after a broadcasting career. He completed his CFP designation in 2018.

Attendees at Lunch & Learn have an opportunity to introduce themselves and their businesses and network before and after the presentation. Registration includes lunch. Note any dietary restrictions.

The 2024 Lunch & Learn Series is presented by Founders Federal Credit Union. Registration is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. For information and registration, go to https://simpsonvilleareachamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration.

Chamber A-List Awards Open

The Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration and A-List Awards Presentation, presented by Prisma Health, will take place with dinner, networking and awards on Aug. 15 at Holly Tree Country Club, 500 Golf Club Drive.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tables, sponsorships and guest registrations are available. To register, go to https://members.simpsonvillechamber.com/events/.

A-List Awards will honor chamber members across many categories: Animal & Pet Care, Banking & Financial Services, Beauty & Personal Wellness, Business Development Services, Education & Childcare Providers, Entertainment & Attractions, Event Venues & Services, Healthcare Providers, Hotels & Accommodations, Housing & Real Estate Services, Insurance & Legal Services, Local Shopping & Retail, Maintenance & Repair Services, Manufacturing & Distribution, Minority-Owned Businesses, Nonprofit Organizations, Restaurants & Caterers, Senior Facilities & Services.

Nomination forms are now available at members.simpsonvillechamber.com/form. The deadline for submission is July 12.

A team of judges will review all nominations and choose the top two nominees in each category. The community will choose the winner from the two nominees.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits