Here’s what to know about the newly hired manager who will run York County government

York County will have a new person in its highest appointed role, starting next month.

Josh Edwards will take over as county manager on April 8. Edwards will replace David Hudspeth who informed York County Council last fall he intended to step away from the role. Hudspeth continues as county manager until Edwards takes the job.

The county manager oversees daily operations for county government. That role reports directly to the seven-member Council, who are elected officials. Edwards will start with an annual salary of $240,000.

Edwards brings more than 16 years of local government experience. He comes from Athens, Georgia, where he was assistant manager for five years with the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government.

Prior stops include senior budget analyst in Cary, North Carolina; assistant budget director in Durham, North Carolina; president of the North Carolina Local Government Budget Association board and budget analyst in Fairfax, Virginia.

Edwards is a certified public manager with degrees from Wake Forest University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He and wife Alison have three young children.

A public meet-and-greet will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 11 at the county government center, at 6 S. Congress St. in York.

