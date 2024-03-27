What we know about Neptune New Jersey billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot winner

Wondering what it would be like to be the world’s newest billionaire? One lucky winner may soon find out. Here’s what we know:

Where was the winning ticket sold?

At Shoprite Liquors, located at 2200 Route 66, Neptune.

Who won Tuesday night's $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Only one winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold, but the winner has not yet come forward.

What were the winning numbers?

7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and the gold Mega Ball was 4

What is the total jackpot and cash payout?

The estimated prize is $1.13 billion, with a cash payout of $537.5 milliion. The actual prize will be determined after sales from all 47 participating jurisdictions are finalized.

When was the last time someone in New Jersey won the top Mega Millions jackpot?

Prior to Tuesday's drawing, the most recent Mega Millions jackpot won in New Jersey was on July 24, 2020. An anonymous player in Bayonne won that $123 million prize.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

