What to know about MPS budget cuts ahead of possible vote this week

Milwaukee School Board members meet in January to discuss whether to put a referendum on the spring ballot. The referendum for more school funding passed, but the district is still facing cuts.

Milwaukee School Board members are preparing for a potential vote Thursday on the district's budget plan to cut nearly 300 staff positions for the next school year.

MPS has not answered questions from the Journal Sentinel or Wisconsin Policy Forum about how many of those positions are currently vacant. MPS officials have said that any staff losing their jobs would be able to shift into other vacant positions.

Many community members have called on MPS to provide more information about the budget plan. A budget analysis by the Wisconsin Policy Forum notes several questions unanswered by the district, which has not granted the Journal Sentinel an interview with the chief financial officer since the plan was released in April.

Here's what we know about the possible cuts.

Why is MPS facing budget cuts despite a successful referendum?

Like districts across the state, MPS is squeezed between rising costs and state-imposed revenue limits that haven't kept pace with inflation.

The squeeze is exacerbated this year by the ending of federal pandemic relief aid, which many districts have used to hire or keep integral staff.

MPS in particular has been hard hit by a decline in the percentage of its special education services that get reimbursed through a dedicated state fund. MPS has to drain its general funding to cover those services.

When MPS board members voted on a referendum to send to voters this year, they chose a middle road: a tax increase that would significantly reduce the district's deficit but not entirely eliminate it.

Board members were concerned that if they sought a greater tax increase, it would be too much of a burden on Milwaukee property taxpayers.

Even with the lower amount the board members decided on, nearly half of the city's voters voted against the measure.

The referendum will provide MPS with about $140 million in additional funds for the next school year. The projected deficit was $200 million.

If the referendum had failed, MPS leaders were prepared to make deeper cuts: principals had prepared to slash 13% of their schools' budgets, while the district's central office prepared to cut 26% of its own budget.

Why is MPS looking at cutting staff? Can anything else go?

While staff salaries and benefits constitute the majority of the district's budget, MPS also spends money on its facilities and supplies.

Some have called on the district to close more of its buildings to save maintenance costs and staff buildings more efficiently, as student enrollment in MPS has declined over the years. The district is in the process of updating its long-range facilities plan, which could include school closures, but that plan won't be done before the board passes its budget this spring.

The district appears to be cutting back on some supplies. While officials had initially sought $29 million for updated textbooks, Superintendent Keith Posley's plan budgets $14 million for updated textbooks and instructional materials.

Posley's plan also avoids cutting more staff positions by opting not to fill as many of the positions that are currently vacant. His plan includes an expected savings of about $48 million from vacancies.

School principals also have control over their own schools' budgets, which includes most of the staff in their buildings and their supplies. Posley's plan gives schools an extra $250 per student compared to this school year, according to the Policy Forum's analysis.

Principals often look to cut supply budgets before cutting staff, though some may need to cut staff if their school has declining enrollment or the increased funding is eclipsed by the 4.12% cost-of-living raises for staff.

MPS has had to turn to staff cuts many times before. A Policy Forum report found that the district's number of instructional staff fell about 37% between 2004 and 2022, falling at a faster rate than the student population.

What teachers could be cut in the MPS budget?

The biggest cut in Posley's plan: 130 school support teachers. They mentor new teachers, model teaching strategies, evaluate students' progress to find areas for improvement, and facilitate training programs.

These teachers were previously paid with Title I funds, a federal funding stream for schools serving higher numbers of low-income families. A 2023 budget document shows the state Department of Public Instruction notified MPS that it was no longer allowed to use the funds for that purpose. The district then used pandemic relief aid to keep the teachers this year, and that aid is expiring.

Those staff are being offered jobs as classroom teachers, MPS Communications Director Nicole Armendariz said, which could help fill classroom vacancies. As of February, MPS had about 300 teacher vacancies and more than 300 vacancies in other positions.

Posley's plan also shows a cut of 16 classroom teachers. MPS didn't answer questions about those positions. Budgets for school-based staff are prepared by principals, who may need to cut positions if their enrollment drops or in order to accommodate staff raises and inflationary costs.

What's happening to the Black and Latino Male Achievement program and Gender Identity and Inclusion?

Students, staff and board members have come to the defense of two departments after seeing Posley's plan to combine them and cut positions.

One department, the Black and Latino Male Achievement Department, was launched in 2017 with the intention of boosting attendance rates and reducing suspensions for Black and Latino students. At the time, the district was under federal investigation for punishing students of color more often than white students — often for the same or similar behavior. The disparities have persisted.

The other department, the Gender Identity and Inclusion Department, was added in 2021 to support girls of color and LGBTQ+ students.

Posley's plan would cut four of the current 14 positions in those departments, including the GII director.

Board member Jilly Gokalgandhi, who pushed the district to start the GII program, has already proposed adding the GII director back into the budget, and the amendment won support from the board's budget committee.

Her amendment, co-sponsored by board member Megan O'Halloran, would also save the jobs of one planning assistant in each department. To pay for it, the board members propose cutting MPS' director of remote work, as well as a vacant coordinator position in the Black and Latino Male Achievement department.

Is MPS cutting restorative practices?

Posley's plan cuts seven of 22 staff members in two other departments that would be combined into one: Restorative Practices, and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports.

Second graders at Morgandale School recorded a message for board members, asking them not to cut restorative practices programs. The restorative practices coach who works with them, Katie Coldwell, played the message for the board at a meeting May 16.

The students said they do community-building circles each morning, using a talking piece, and they use a "peace bridge" process to navigate conflicts. "We come up with solutions together so we can still be friends," one student said.

At the May 16 meeting, board members Megan O'Halloran and Erika Siemsen suggested saving the job of the director of the Restorative Practices Department, along with two restorative practices coaches. The district would fund the jobs by not filling other vacant positions.

What other staff could be cut?

Posley's budget would cut positions of about 44 educational assistants out of 1,387 in the district.

Armendariz said many of those positions are vacant positions for paraprofessionals, who provide academic and behavioral support, though she didn't say how many. She said some paraprofessionals have used a district program to become teachers.

Posley's plan also cuts about nine social workers, three psychologists, 13 school nurses and nine health assistants. Armendariz said some of those positions were funded by federal pandemic relief funds.

Staff in food services could also be cut: about eight managers and 27 assistants. Armendariz said 15 of the cut positions in food services represent staff who had been counted twice in this year's budget because they were assistants training to become managers. She said another 7.5 of the cut positions had been tasked with preparing prepacked lunches. The district has been transitioning from prepacked meals to school-based production kitchens.

Positions are counted in the budget as full-time equivalents, meaning one position could actually be multiple part-time staff members.

Why are some calling for an equity audit?

Over the weekend, a group of community members called on board members to support an amendment to the budget to conduct a district-wide equity audit in the upcoming school year, as well as equity audits of four MPS schools in each of MPS' eight board districts.

Angela Harris, a teacher at Milwaukee Academy of Chinese Language and chair of the Black Educators Caucus, said the audits would provide a clearer picture of what resources are needed at schools with the highest academic needs and behavior challenges.

The findings could inform budget decisions for the 2025-26 school year. For example, Harris said, the district could give leaders at the high-needs schools more discretionary funding or pay staff higher salaries to stay in those schools.

"We are bleeding teachers, especially in the under-resourced schools," Harris said. "I have always chosen to stay in the communities I know need the most help. There’s a lot of additional work that comes along with choosing that responsibility."

The proposal, which also calls for ongoing anti-bias training for staff, comes from the Black Educators Caucus, Aspiring Anti-racist White Educators, and Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope. The groups plan to call publicly on board members to support the plan at a board committee meeting Tuesday.

What's next in the budget process?

School board members will have another chance to make amendments to Posley's budget plan at a Tuesday meeting of the board's Strategic Planning and Budget Committee.

According to a preliminary timetable, the full board could hold a vote on approving the budget at its meeting Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What to know about MPS budget cuts ahead of possible vote this week