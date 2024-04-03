What we know about Mercedes Vega: Nearly 1 year since her body was found in a burning car

Nearly one year has passed since Mercedes Vega, a Tempe resident, was found dead inside a burning car nearly 60 miles away from home, and while her friends and family continue to raise awareness, police have yet to release new updates on the case since she was found last spring.

Information about the case, her death and the events that led to it have been circulating in recent months and have caught the concern of community members, but many questions remain unanswered.

Here's what we know.

Family begs for answers: Tempe woman's body found in burning car

Who was Mercedes Vega?

Mercedes Marianna Vega was a 22-year-old woman who was found dead inside a burning car outside of Tonopah, roughly 60 miles west of her Tempe residence, in April 2023.

Daughter to Erika and Thomas Pillsbury, Vega was loved deeply by her friends and family who have been increasingly outspoken about her death in an effort to raise awareness and learn more details about what happened to her.

Her loved ones described her as an incredibly driven, kind and beautiful individual, the type of person who would create PowerPoint presentations to convince their family to take a trip to Disneyworld and to get a tattoo.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the agency leading the investigation into her death, has released little to no information since her body was found.

What happened to Mercedes Vega?

The only information released by the sheriff's office is what they know from when they initially found her.

Maricopa County sheriff's deputies were called to a scene outside of Tonopah near Interstate 10 and milepost 95 on April 17, 2023, around 1:15 a.m., to assist the Arizona Department of Public Safety on a death investigation.

DPS initially responded to the area for a car on fire, and once the fire was put out, Vega was found dead in the back seat.

No other details have been made available by the sheriff's office. However, Vega's family has actively spread information on flyers and social media, detailing the events that could have led to her death.

On the flyers, the family said Vega lived at The Aubrey apartments off Parkside Drive and Washington Street in Tempe. She was last seen the night before her body was found, around 9:15 p.m., walking to her car, a white Dodge Charger, in her apartment's parking garage. The flyer says she was hit in the head in the garage and forced into a car where she was later shot. The car was then set on fire while she was still alive.

Vega's Charger was found illegally parked near Culinary Dropout, near First Street and Farmer Avenue, 1.5 miles south of where she lived.

The Arizona Republic obtained her medical examiner report in October, which ruled Vega's death as a homicide caused by burns and from inhaling smoke. The death report also stated she had blunt force trauma and gunshot injuries that contributed to her death, as well as the presence of gloves and bleach found in front of the car and lighter fluid in the backseat.

The case remains ongoing, but no other details have emerged.

What have police said about the case?

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident as a homicide, and the only information that has been released to the public is what they knew from when she was found inside the car.

The office asked anyone with information to contact the Silent Witness line at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO in Spanish or the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office directly.

What has Mercedes Vega's family said about the case?

Vega's loved ones have not stopped their efforts to demand justice, and have voiced their disappointment in the lack of progress being made in the case.

In November of 2023, Silent Witness held a presser at Phoenix police headquarters in downtown, where Vega's loved ones pleaded with the public to come forward with any information regarding the investigation. "She didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve what happened to her," her mother, Erika Pillsbury, said during the event.

Her mother and friends have taken to social media, creating multiple accounts to share her story and seek out tips that could help with the investigation. Her mother posted a 10-minute video to TikTok in March with the caption #honoringmercedesvega.

They have also held multiple ceremonies honoring her. At a Tempe balloon release and candle lighting ceremony on Oct. 17, her mother spoke tearfully of her daughter who was taken from her and said someone needs to be held accountable for her murder. This was six months after Vega's body had been found.

The next demonstration for Vega will be held on April 17 at 4 p.m. where participants are encouraged to bring flyers and posters to hold as they walk from Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix to the MCSO headquarters.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Nearly 1 year since Mercedes Vega found dead. What we know