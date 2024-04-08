What you need to know: Meeting to be held to discuss county taking over public transit

While it may seem like everything is about the eclipse happening on Monday, there are other things going on lcoally.

Here are three things to know as you start your week:

Vitrual meeting to be held on public transit transition to county

LANCASTER – Fairfield County has announced that the Lancaster-Fairfield Public Transit system will become a county department. This transition marks a significant step in expanding public transportation services to meet the evolving needs of the community.

“We are excited to build upon partnerships to enhance mobility options for our residents and visitors,” said director of Lancaster-Fairfield Public Transit, Chasilyn Carter. “Join us in creating a locally driven plan by sharing your thoughts in our survey and being part of the conversation at the virtual public meeting. Together, let’s develop a transit system that meets the unique needs of Fairfield County.”

As part of this transition, and with support from Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Lancaster-Fairfield Public Transit is actively engaged in drafting a Transit Development Plan (TDP), which plays a crucial role in assuring that public transportation services are consistent with the mobility needs of the community. In addition to assessing the current system and prioritizing future projects, the TDP emphasizes public outreach through a survey and virtual public meeting, seeking input from both riders and non-riders to shape the future of public transportation in thecounty.

The public survey is meant for both users and non-users of Lancaster-Fairfield Public Transit and is aimed at identifying unmet needs and gauging satisfaction. The public survey is open for input until April 19. To take the survey, use the following link: arcg.is/1HWP4n

A virtual public meeting for this effort will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9. To sign up for the public meeting, please use the following link: https://benesch.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpde-prjMtG92uNkRAs3yPmr23nfEsV2gZ

Fairfield County Workforce hosting summer camps

CARROLL - The Fairfield 33 Development Alliance and the Fairfield County Workforce Center will host Explore Career Camps this summer for Fairfield County students who will be in grades 6, 7, and 8 during the 2024-2025 academic year. These unique camps will introduce youth to one-week sessions to build interest in careers in engineering, healthcare, and construction.

In its third year, the Workforce Center Career Camps will be led by instructors from Hocking College, Ohio University-Lancaster, and Lancaster City Schools, with support from Lancaster Fairfield Community Action Agency and Pickerington Local Schools. There will be no fee or cost to the students participating in the camps – all are funded by the Fairfield 33 Development Alliance, the Fairfield County Commissioners, Lancaster City Schools, and a grant from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

“As Fairfield County continues to expand, so will the demand for a workforce skilled in manufacturing, and construction,” said Rick Szabrak, Fairfield County Economic and Workforce Development Director. “Our goal is to introduce and inspire interest in these fields. The Explore Career Camps provide hands-on experience for students to discover an affinity for things like engineering, building, and STEM-related fields. These camps are widely popular and fill up quickly – which is encouraging and exciting.”

The camps will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The final day will provide an opportunity for family members to visit the camp to see what their students have learned throughout the camp. The Totally Tech Bot camp is part of Senator Sherrod Brown’s Manufacturing Camps held throughout Ohio. This camp will teach robotics and other advanced manufacturing skills to students. The Healthcare Heroes Camp will introduce students to careers in healthcare in a fun setting. The Builders Camp gives students an opportunity for hands-on learning in basic carpentry and other skilled trades. And the All-Girls STEM camp encourages females to become involved in engineering.

Space for students in all the camps is limited and registration is required. For additional information, visit www.fairfieldcountyohioworkforcecenter.gov/career-camps.html.

Meetings

The Board of the Fairfield County Transportation Improvement District will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at the Fairfield County Records Center; 138 West Chestnut Street; Lancaster, Ohio. Attached is the agenda for this meeting.

The Village of Carroll finance committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss equipment options with the village administrator, landscape grant, and any other business brought before the committee. The meeting will be held at the municipal building, 68 Center street

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Meeting to be held to discuss county taking over public transit