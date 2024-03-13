What you need to know for the March 19 special election in the 20th Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As ballots are being counted from the March 5 primary, a special election is also underway.

The special election, taking place on March 19, is to complete the term vacated by former Speaker of the House and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Vote-by-mail ballots have already been sent to registered voters in the 20th Congressional district. The ballots came in a white and blue envelope — they looked like mailed ballots for the March 5 primary which prompted confusion for some voters.

Look closely: At the top of your address is the bold text “Election Day: March 19, 2024,” but on the inside, the return envelope for that ballot has orange coloring addressed to the Elections Division.

Voters can complete their ballot, sign the return envelope and send it back to the Kern County Elections Division via the U.S. Mail or they can drop it off at any of the 19 ballot drop boxes in Kern County.

Where to find an official ballot drop box for the March 19 special election

Voters can also cast a ballot in-person at a polling site on March 19. Polls open at 7 a.m. Click here for a list of poll sites for the special election.

Why is the special election happening?

The special election is taking place because Kevin McCarthy resigned his seat for the 20th Congressional District in the House of Representatives effective Dec. 31, 2023. Gov. Gavin Newsom set a date for the special election on Jan. 8.

McCarthy’s term ends in January 2025.

Who is running in the special election?

Some candidates who ran in the March 5 primary are also running in the special election. Click on this link to see the full candidate list.

Can I still register to vote for this special election?

Yes, you can still register to vote for the special election on March 19. You can register up to and on election day to vote in that election but you would be casting a provisional ballot. With the provisional ballot, you can cast your vote, but your voter registration information would need to be confirmed before your ballot is processed and counted.

California has a way for you to track your ballot after you vote. Here’s how it works.

If no candidate wins a majority of the vote in the special election — 50% plus 1 — a runoff election will take place on May 21 to complete the remainder of McCarthy’s term.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.