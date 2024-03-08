What to know in Manatee: More hospital beds at University Lakes, county attorney dealings

Manatee County commissioners approved plans for more hospital beds in the University Lakes development on Thursday.

During a public Manatee County land use meeting on Thursday, commissioners also voted in favor of changes needed for a Buchanan-family-related property in Palmetto and to pursue a candidate for the open county attorney position.

University Lakes hospital

Commissioners voted 6 to 0 to approve changes for the Development of Regional Impact for the University Lakes development by Schroeder-Manatee Inc. to add 150 additional hospital beds and other minor amendments.

The DRI was originally approved in June 1992 encompassing 2,353 acres of land. The DRI has been amended over the years to now include about 4,117 acres on the north side of University Parkway east of Interstate 75.

The development includes 1,458.6 acres of land dedicated to about 4,579 residential units, retail, office, and commercial space, a hospital and a hotel. Thursday's increase brings the total amount of hospital beds allowed to 300.

County attorney

Commissioners voted to allow Chair Mike Rahn to negotiate with Pamela D'Agostino for the open county attorney position. If hired she would replace Bill Clague, who announced plans in December to resign on March 8.

D'Augustino previously served as an assistant county attorney for the county between 2015 and 2023 and currently serves as the School District of Manatee County's general counsel.

Commissioners appointed Chief Litigator Chris De Carlo as interim county attorney to serve in the role until it can be officially filled permanently.

More apartments

Commissioners approved a comprehensive plan map amendment, a change in zoning, and a general development plan for about 21 acres in Palmetto owned by the 1099 Management Co., which was represented by Florida Rep. James Buchanan and Jeff Reynolds.

The property is located on the north side of 21st Street Ct East, just west of Ellenton Gillette Road.

The changes increase the density of residential units allowed on the property from six units per acre to nine. The approvals also change zoning for the property from agricultural to planned development residential.

The general development plan calls for the construction of up to 191 residential units. The plan provides flexibility, meaning the units could range from single-family detached residences, attached, multifamily units, or a combination of the various categories of housing.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Things to know in Manatee: More hospital beds at University Lakes