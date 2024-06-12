What to know in Manatee: American Rescue Plan project update, HUD action plan funded

American Rescue Plan Act funding deadlines are drawing near, but most projects earmarked for ARPA funds are already underway in Manatee County.

County commissioners discussed progress on those projects during a public meeting on Tuesday. There they also announced separate funding for projects that qualify for the 2024-25 Housing and Urban Development Annual Action Plan and approved parking restrictions on three local roadways.

American Rescue Plan Act funding put to work in Manatee County

County staff presented updates to projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Municipalities across the country have until Dec. 31 to encumber all funds, and until Dec. 31, 2026, to disburse those funds.

The U.S. Department of Treasury has clarified that employees hired with ARPA funds before the end of 2024 can be included as obligations. An obligation is an order placed for property, services and entering into contracts that require payment, including payroll for such employees.

The department will also allow for funds that have been encumbered to be reallocated to other ARP-eligible projects. Manatee County received $78.3 million in ARP funding for 15 projects and has completed seven of them through May at $64.5 million. Eight active projects remain with a price tag of about $13.77 million.

Completed projects include $82,874 to purchase EMS vehicles, $9.05 million for Sheriff's Department radios, $530,027 for a Department of Health clinic for testing, $2.02 million in Covid-19 response carryover from CARES, $172,000 for public health data systems, and $90,000 in assistance for the homeless, and $52.6 million government services general fund payroll.

Although Manatee County injected $52.6 million in ARPA funds into reserves to pay for county payroll, commissioners did so with an understanding that the general fund money freed up by the maneuver would be used to fund what the county calls Generational Impact Projects. A total of 18 of those projects have been approved for a combined $53.67 million.

Four projects have been completed, including projects benefiting Easter Seals, the Pace Center for Girls, Tunnels to Towers and a community garden. The nine active projects include affordable housing, a community center, transitional housing, Light Up Manatee efforts, transitional housing, the Gateway Trail as well as traffic, stormwater and internet infrastructure. Five projects have not yet been started, including a childcare reimbursement program, an EMS station at Lake Manatee and Buffalo Creek Fields, GT Bray renovations and BADS Annex EMS renovations.

Annual HUD action plan funding announced

Commissioners approved funding for projects and activities for the 2024-25 Housing and Urban Development Annual Action Plan out of a pool of just over $5.12 million in grants and other revenue sources.

Those projects include $750,000 to Bright Community Trust to support the construction of affordable units at the Ninth Street Apartments; $400,000 to Turning Points to provide tenant-based rental and utility assistance for HUD-eligible residents, and an additional $200,000 for low or moderate-income residents; $308,353 to The Salvation Army for tenant-based rental and utility assistance for HUD-eligible residents; $300,000 to Centerstone of Florida to complete renovations at the Samoset Community Resource Center; and $210,000 to Genesis Health Services to acquire new property to expand affordable health care, dental care and social services.

No more parking on parts of 103rd Street, 24th Street or 47th Terrace East

Commissioners approved requests to prohibit parking along the east side of 103rd Street West from Peninsular Terrace to Center Street and the west side of 103rd Street West from Central Street to Bayview Drive.

Parking is also prohibited on 24th Street East from 44th Avenue East to 47th Terrace East, and on 47th Terrace East from 19th Street Court East to 24th Street East.

