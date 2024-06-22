‘Know your limits:’ Officials ask public to take precautions while swimming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re officially in summer season, which means more people are getting hot and making a splash at local rivers and lakes.

While it may be tempting to jump in, local water rescue crews want to remind everyone to be extra careful.

Officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue have some words of wisdom before you get wet.

“Today we had two calls in two different kinds of areas, one in Washington County and one in Clackamas County. It really varies on the amount of people on the water. Obviously, a day like today where things heat up there’s going to be more people on the water,” said Lt. Kevin Bebb.



Bebb also said the warm weather is often deceiving.

“Like I said, the cold water is one thing, but now when you put yourself into dynamic water that’s moving quickly and you know trees branches limbs that are coming down that you can make contact with. You don’t know what’s below the surface of the water and it moves pretty quick,” he said.

While cliff jumping into the cold water may be enticing, Bebb encourages swimmers to “know your limits.”

“It’s really hot outside but the water is still cold,” he said. “Enjoy summer. But just do it smart, stay safe and make sure you can have fun another day.”

Bebb also says while they may not be the coolest fashion statements, life vests are super important, so be sure to have one readily available.

