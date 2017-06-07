What You Need to Know About Legionnaires' Disease

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

Legionnaires' Disease, a deadly but preventable form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria, is showing up in numerous health care facilities across the country via their water supplies, according to report published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Out of 21 jurisdictions that the researchers analyzed (20 states plus New York City), 16 had at least some cases that were definitely hospital acquired. (The researchers focused on reported cases for a single year, 2015). This is the first time the CDC has analyzed the portion of Legionnaires' Disease cases (which have been on the rise nationwide in recent years) that come from health care facilities.

The findings underscore the need for hospitals and nursing homes to better manage their water systems. They also sound an important note for both doctors and patients: not all respiratory infections are created equal. Legionnaires' is often mistaken for less virulent forms of pneumonia, but simple diagnostic tests can help tell the two apart, and can potentially save lives, as a result.

"It's a good reminder for consumers," says CDC Acting Director, Anne Scuhchat, M.D. "We know that those tests aren't as widely used as they might be."

What is Legionnaires' Disease?

Legionnaires’ Disease is a bacterial infection usually contracted by inhaling droplets of contaminated water. Those droplets can come from showerheads, water therapy spas and baths, cooling towers, and some medical equipment. The signs of infection (coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches) are common enough to be mistaken for regular pneumonia, but Legionnaires’ Disease is far more deadly:

While most healthy people who are exposed to the Legionella bacteria don’t go on to develop the disease, 10% of those who do get sick, die. That death toll increases to 25% in hospitals, because people who have compromised lungs or immune systems are more vulnerable to the disease.

How Widespread is the Problem?

Between 2000 and 2015, the CDC logged a 4.5-fold increase in the incidence of Legionnaires’ Disease. The agency says part of that increase is the result of better diagnostic tests and better monitoring on the part of hospitals, but that some of it reflects a legitimate increase in the number of cases.

Schuchat and others suspect that aging hospital infrastructure may be playing a role in the uptick. “When you look at a typical hospital or typical healthcare facility, they’ve been expanded and renovated and added onto, and their original plumbing is hard to even figure out,” she says. “It does put us at risk for more Legionnaires’ Disease being picked up in hospitals.”

Overall, the CDC suspects that the incidence of Legionnaires’ Disease is even greater than their numbers suggest. The available diagnostic tests can't detect every type of Legionella bacteria, and even people who are hospitalized with very severe pneumonia may not receive those tests to begin with. “Pneumonia is extremely common and many people are treated without any diagnostic tests being run at all,” Schuchat says.

What Are Hospitals Doing About It?

But the news is not entirely bad: According to previous research (also by the CDC) 80% of all Legionnaires’ Disease outbreaks—both in and out of health care facilities—could be prevented with better water management programs.

Last year, the CDC created a tool kit to help healthcare facilities establish and run such programs. The agency does not yet know how extensively those tools are being employed by actual institutions, but Cynthia Whitney, M.D., Chief of Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, says it’s been an uphill battle getting infection control experts to address water quality.

“This is a big cultural change for hospitals,” she says. “We’ve had tremendous improvement in antibiotic control and in the management of other hospital acquired infections through hand-washing and other checklist kinds of processes. But most infection control practitioners haven’t even heard that Legionella can be an issue.”

That may soon change. Last week, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a statement declaring that going forward, healthcare facilities will be held accountable for their water management strategies, or lack thereof. “It’s a warning to healthcare facilities,” Whitney says. “If you don’t have a water management plan, now is a good time to develop one.”