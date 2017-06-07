What You Need to Know About Legionnaires' Disease

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

Legionnaires’ disease, a deadly but preventable form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria, is showing up in numerous healthcare facilities across the country via their water supplies, according to a report published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 21 jurisdictions the researchers analyzed (20 states plus New York City), 16 had at least some cases that were clearly hospital-acquired. (The researchers focused on reported cases for a single year, 2015). This is the first time the CDC has analyzed the portion of Legionnaires’ disease cases (which have been on the rise nationwide in recent years) that come from healthcare facilities.

The findings underscore the need for hospitals and nursing homes to better manage their water systems. They also sound an important note for doctors and patients: Not all respiratory infections are created equal. Legionnaires’ is often mistaken for less virulent forms of pneumonia, but simple diagnostic tests can help tell the two apart and can potentially save lives as a result.

“It’s a good reminder for consumers,” says Anne Schuchat, M.D., the CDC’s acting director. “We know that those tests aren’t as widely used as they might be.”

What Is Legionnaires' Disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial infection usually contracted by inhaling droplets of contaminated water. The droplets can come from showerheads, water-therapy spas and baths, cooling towers, and some medical equipment. The signs of infection (coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches) are common enough to be mistaken for regular pneumonia, but Legionnaires’ disease is far more deadly.

Though most healthy people who are exposed to the Legionella bacteria don’t go on to develop the disease, 10 percent of those who do get sick die. That death toll increases to 25 percent in hospitals because people who have compromised lungs or immune systems are more vulnerable to the disease.

How Widespread Is the Problem?

Legionnaires’ disease is relatively rare: Roughly 6,000 cases are reported each year, compared with hundreds of thousands for other more common forms of pneumonia.

But the CDC says the incidence is rising dramatically. Between 2000 and 2015, the agency logged a 4.5-fold increase in reported cases of the infection. Part of that increase is the result of better diagnostic tests and better monitoring by hospitals, but some of it reflects a legitimate increase in the number of cases.

Schuchat and others suspect that aging hospital infrastructure may be playing a role in the uptick. “When you look at a typical hospital or typical healthcare facility, they’ve been expanded and renovated and added onto, and their original plumbing is hard to even figure out,” she says. “It does put us at risk for more Legionnaires’ disease being picked up in hospitals.”

Overall, the CDC suspects that the incidence of Legionnaires’ disease is even greater than its numbers suggest. The available diagnostic tests can’t detect every type of Legionella bacteria, and even people who are hospitalized with very severe pneumonia may not receive those tests to begin with. “Pneumonia is extremely common, and many people are treated without any diagnostic tests being run at all,” Schuchat says.

What Are Hospitals Doing About It?

According to previous research (also by the CDC) 80 percent of all Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks—both in and out of healthcare facilities—could be prevented with better water-management programs.

Last year, the CDC created a tool kit to help healthcare facilities establish and run such programs. The agency does not yet know how extensively the tools are being employed by actual institutions, but Cynthia Whitney, M.D., chief of respiratory diseases at the CDC, says it has been an uphill battle getting infection-control experts to address water quality.

“This is a big cultural change for hospitals,” she says. “We’ve had tremendous improvement in antibiotic control and in the management of other hospital-acquired infections through hand-washing and other checklist kinds of processes. But most infection-control practitioners haven’t even heard that Legionella can be an issue.”