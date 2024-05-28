What to know from the latest inspection of Wisconsin's only ICE detention center

An inspection report released this month is the fifth time in three years that the immigration detention facility in Dodge County has been rated "good" or "superior" despite lapses in medical care.

Located in Juneau, Dodge County Detention Facility — also known as Dodge County Jail — is the only facility in Wisconsin that holds immigrants for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Here’s what to know:

Why does Dodge County hold ICE detainees?

Dodge County has an agreement with ICE to hold non-citizens facing immigration or deportation proceedings. Detainees can include anybody from permanent residents to those living in the U.S. without legal permission.

Their reasons for being detained vary. Some are in deportation proceedings because they were convicted of a crime and have finished serving their sentence. Others are put in immigration detention after it was discovered at a traffic stop that they do not have proper immigration documents.

According to ICE detention statistics from fiscal year 2024, Dodge County Jail holds around 120 immigrants. Of those, around 30 have no criminal offenses. Their average length of stay is around 40 days.

What is covered in inspections of ICE detention facilities?

Inspections are conducted twice a year for any ICE detention facility that houses more than 10 people for over 72 hours.

The agency's Office of Detention Oversight evaluates the detention facility against its National Detention Standards, which include environmental safety, facility security, and medical care. Not all standards are inspected in a given year.

After each inspection, the facility is given a rating from “superior” to “failure,” according to a 2022 ICE report to Congress.

What were the main findings from the ICE inspection of Dodge County Detention Facility?

In the latest inspection conducted in March, ICE interviewed 26 people out of about 120 detained at the facility and reviewed the medical records of 25 people.

Out of 21 standards, the facility was found to be deficient in seven, including violations of medical care standards and disorganization in managing detainees' identity documents.

The report notes that none of the 26 detainees “made allegations of discrimination, mistreatment, or abuse” and that “most detainees reported satisfaction with the facility services except for the concern listed below.”

Based on the inspection, Dodge was given a rating of “good."

What issues did the inspection find regarding identity documents?

Inspectors could not locate the identity documents, such as passports and birth certificates, for some detainees.

ICE requires facilities to keep a copy of each person’s identity documents in their file and forward the originals to the ICE field office in Chicago. But inspectors said they were unable to find copies of some detainees' documents, and nothing showed the originals were sent to Chicago, either.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office declined to answer questions about the identity documents, and ICE did not respond to repeated email and phone calls seeking more details.

Gita Connolly, who works with people detained at Dodge through the University of Wisconsin Law School's Immigrant Justice Clinic, said these documents are extremely important for people to proceed with their immigration cases. Even those who have chosen to leave the U.S. voluntarily cannot leave without their identity documents.

She said detainees she has met at Dodge are often unable to obtain their documents, although it is not always clear whether their documents were lost by Dodge or a previous facility.

The inspection report refers specifically to identity documents that were listed on detainees' property forms at Dodge but could not be located.

“It’s something that should be so simple,” Connolly said. “So what are they doing with people’s identity documents?”

What issues did the inspection find regarding medical care?

ICE found two violations of medical care standards.

Of the 25 medical records reviewed, the office found that two detainees were released to the jail's general population without having been screened for tuberculosis on separate occasions in January and February. Neither of them received a screening until 11 days later.

ICE follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, which state that people should be screened for tuberculosis immediately upon arrival.

In addition, inspectors found that a new detainee was not given a physical or mental health examination for 19 days, until the day of the ICE inspection. ICE standards stipulate that medical and mental health screenings should be given “no later than 12 hours after (a detainee’s) arrival."

How did Dodge do in previous inspections?

Over the years, many issues that ICE inspectors have found at Dodge have persisted.

The facility has been found deficient in medical care every year for the past three years.

For example, in March of last year, a detainee submitted two complaints about tooth pain within five days of each other. However, the nurse practitioner noted no severe pain on both occasions. On April 1, the detainee was found to have an infection and possibly in need of a tooth extraction, but was not scheduled for the extraction until May.

Despite the violations, Dodge was consistently given a rating of “superior” in previous inspections.

Being rated "good" is a step down from "superior." However, ICE revised its rating system in 2023, making comparisons difficult.

What happens after an ICE inspection?

Deficiencies are shared with ICE’s regional office in Chicago. The office is supposed to develop a corrective action plan for the facility.

Earlier this year, ICE's Office of Detention Oversight said it could not "assess the effectiveness" of a corrective action plan issued for Dodge based on a 2023 inspection because the standards changed after the plan was issued.

But even when inspection standards remained the same, the office said it could not assess the effectiveness of a previous corrective action plan because it had not received a “complete” plan after an inspection in April 2023.

“In my opinion, a lot of this is just rubber stamping,” Connolly said. “Inspectors go in and just rubber stamp what they see on the form so they can continue operating. The impression that I get is that people don’t really care.”

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office declined to answer questions about the inspection process. ICE did not respond to inquiries about details in the inspection report.

Eva Wen is a reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She can be reached at qwen@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: ICE inspection finds 7 deficiencies at Dodge County Jail immigration detention center