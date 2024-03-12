Do you know Larry Lingo? Hamilton County's Coroner Office seeks family and friends

Bebe Hodges, Cincinnati Enquirer

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is seeking any relatives or friends of Larry Lingo.

Lingo died on Wednesday. He was a 77-year-old white, male who resided at 4441 W. 8th St. Apt. 10 in West Price Hill.

The coroner's office asks anyone with information to call 513-946-8700.

