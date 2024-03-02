What to know about Larimer County's latest red flag warning for wildfire risk

Larimer County's lower elevations and other Colorado areas will be under a red flag warning for much of Saturday. Meanwhile, Larimer County's higher elevations will be under a winter storm warning Saturday evening through Monday morning.

The information in this story is as of Saturday morning.

When is the red flag warning in effect?

The red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, and includes areas around the Interstate 25 corridor and to the east.

Here's a visual:

Today will be windy and mild which will create critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for all lower elevations from 10 AM to 7 PM. Please avoid outdoor burning! #COwx pic.twitter.com/dmJo0NvmWq — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 2, 2024

What about the winter storm warning?

In Larimer County, the winter storm warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2, until 9 a.m. Monday, March 4, and applies to elevations higher than 9,000 feet.

Specific areas included in the warning, which also includes higher elevations in portions of Jackson, Grand, Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit and Park counties, include:

Rabbit Ears Pass

Rocky Mountain National Park

Medicine Bow Range

Mountains of Summit County

Mosquito Range

Indian Peaks

The warning calls for between 9 and 18 inches of snow in the warning area "with localized higher amounts" and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

"Visibility will be near zero at times resulting in white out conditions. Travel will be treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous," the warning reads. "Persons should consider delaying all mountain travel. If traveling, drive with extreme caution."

The weather service also recommended bringing a winter storm kit with you if you are driving in the mountains. According to the weather service, that kit should include:

Tire chains

Booster cables

Flashlight

Shovel

Blankets

Extra clothes

Water

First aid kid

"Anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded."

What is a red flag warning again?

According to the National Weather Service, it "means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now… or will shortly. A combination of strong winds … low relative humidity … and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."

Factors influencing Saturday's warning include "breezy west winds" with 30-40 mph gusts and low humidity, the weather service said in a post on X.

So, what am I supposed to do when there's a red flag warning?

"Avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire," the weather service said in the alert.

Here are a few specific action steps from the weather service's post on X:

Follow outdoor burning restrictions.

Avoid using equipment that could cause sparks.

If you're towing anything, make sure chains don't drag on the road.

If you're smoking, don't toss a cigarette out the window. (This action step is for all the time, not just Saturday.)

Make sure you're signed up for local emergency alerts and have a go bag packed in case you need to evacuate.

How do I sign up for emergency alerts in Larimer County?

LETA alerts include warnings about imminent threat to life, including floods, wildfires, evacuations, weather warnings, natural gas leaks, police activity, missing children and elderly individuals, and more.

Visit LETA's alert website at https://nocoalert.org/ to sign up. Log into your account or create an account. Then go to ''my subscriptions,'' select "event alerts'' and then select the categories you would like alerts for and fill out the information. The system can send you alerts via cellphone, landline and email.

For text messages only for an array of emergency events throughout Larimer County, text NOCOAlert to 888777.

