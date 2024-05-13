What to know about insurance following tornado damage

ALABAMA (WHNT) — After nine tornadoes hit areas throughout North Alabama this week, many are turning to their insurance providers.

Those tornadoes did a number on multiple areas across the Tennessee Valley. Whether it’s your car or home that was damaged, it’s important that you review your insurance policies.

A home is typically your biggest asset. With that, it’s very important for you to know what exactly is covered and what is not.

Multiple homes and vehicles in our area suffered damage due to those tornadoes. If your home sustained damage, insurance experts say the first order of business is ensuring everyone is safe.

According to the Alabama Department of Insurance, getting a claim processed as quickly as you can is vital. It’s also highly recommended you review your policies to ensure you have tornado coverage. The Department of Insurance says in Alabama tornadoes are considered windstorms, so be on the lookout for that kind of language within your coverage.

In addition, another important part of the process is taking pictures and videos. You’ll want to gather visual documentation of the damage to have on file for your provider.

Insurance experts also recommend taking steps to prevent further damage to avoid a possible decrease in settlements from your claim.

The Alabama Department of Insurance says in addition to your regular deductible, your policy may also include a deductible that is specific for things like wind and hail. It’s highly recommended you review your policy to determine the amount of your deductible.

