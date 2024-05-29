What to know about the Indiana University Alumni Trustee election happening this June

Voting for the Indiana University alumni trustee election opens on Saturday, June 1, and closes at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28.

Alumni of any Indiana University program and campus are eligible to vote in the election, where 12 candidates, including current alumni board member Jeremy A. Morris, are vying for an alumni position on IU’s Board of Trustees.

The three alumni trustee positions are the only elected positions on IU’s Board of Trustees. The other six, including the student trustee position, are appointed by Indiana’s governor.

Earlier this month, the Herald-Times asked the 12 candidates their opinions on the protests in Dunn Meadow, the leadership of the Whitten administration and the push for union recognition from the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition (IGWC). You can view those responses in full on our website.

Alumni trustee candidates weigh in: Where do IU trustee candidates stand on protests, grad workers union, Whitten administration

Here’s what else to know about the upcoming trustee election.

Who can vote in the IU alumni trustee election?

Alumni from any Indiana University campus and any degree level are eligible to vote in the alumni trustee election. This includes alumni who just received their diplomas in May. Alumni can either vote online at dataforms.iuf.iu.edu/trustee-election/vote or request a paper ballot from Amy Cope, alumni trustee election coordinator, at truselec@indiana.edu or 812-855-6610.

Any alumni who have trouble accessing the online form or verifying their alumni status can contact Amy Cope.

What will the ballot for the IU alumni trustee election look like?

The ballot is a single question asking alumni's preference of the 12 candidates for alumni trustee. Alumni can only vote one candidate.

Online voting requires alumni to provide their date of birth, IU university ID and the last four digits of their social security number. Alumni with any issues logging in can contact Amy Cope at truselec@indiana.edu or 812-855-6610.

Mail-in ballots must be signed to be considered eligible.

When are results for the IU alumni trustee election expected?

Matthew Woods, an office coordinator for Library Administration, said votes are typically counted within a day, meaning results can be expected between June 29 and 30.

What do the Indiana University trustees do?

The Board of Trustees, consisting of nine members, serves as the governance leader for all Indiana University campuses. Trustees direct the university’s finances and often direct university initiatives and programs.

Some major IU issues from the past year determined by the Board of Trustees include keeping the Kinsey Institute under university operations, union contract negotiations with the IGWC and the recent initiation of an independent review into the “campus climate” after listening sessions between Pamela Whitten and the College of Arts and Sciences.

Trustees are not paid. Members are eligible for a travel per diem and expense reimbursement.

How many years do Indiana University trustees serve?

All IU trustees except the student trustee serve three-year terms. Student trustees serve for two years.

The elected alumni trustee will begin their term on July 1, 2024, immediately following the trustee election.

