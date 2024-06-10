Know the history behind Juneteenth before the federal holiday kicks off

Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than 200 years and the historic day is just around the corner.

The holiday is also called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, according to PBS. So what is the history of Juneteenth and how did it change the trajectory of the United States?

What is the history behind Juneteenth?

Juneteenth celebrates the day the remaining enslaved Black people in Texas were freed. Their freedom was delayed two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed because it only freed enslaved people in Confederate states, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The 13th Amendment was passed by Congress on Jan. 31, 1865, eradicating slavery across the United States. But still, Black people who were enslaved in the westernmost Confederate states were not immediately freed.

It wasn't until 2,000 Union troops went to Galveston Bay, Texas, announcing their freedom that more than 250,000 Black people were freed from enslavement, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

When is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is on Wednesday, June, 19. The holiday is always on the same date to mark the day the last enslaved people were freed. Its name is derived from the blending of the words June and nineteenth.

Is Juneteenth a federal holiday?

Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. It passed in the Senate unanimously, but 14 Republicans in the House voted against it. The bill was considered bipartisan legislation and was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee of Texas and Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas. The legislation gained traction after the police murder of George Floyd sparking Black Lives Matter protests across the nation.

More: 10 moments that shaped Black civil rights in Iowa

Is Juneteenth a holiday in Iowa?

Iowa does not recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday, but it is recognized as an observance. Iowa first observed Juneteenth in 2002, according to Pew Research. It is one of roughly 20 states that haven't declared it a paid holiday, according to Pew research in 2023.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Is Juneteenth a national holiday? What to know about the historic day