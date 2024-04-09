What to know about Head Start preschool programs in Wisconsin

Classroom aide April Fisher woks with 3-5 year old students during an UW Oshkosh Head Start preschool class on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Community Early Learning Center in Appleton, Wis. UW Oshkosh Head Start is a free preschool program, serving Outagamie, Shawano, Calumet and Winnebago Counties. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

With spring approaching and the school year winding down, it’s a prime time for registration for Head Start preschool programs across Wisconsin.

But what exactly is the federally funded early learning program? Who does it serve? How can it help Wisconsinites?

Here’s what you need to know.

When and why did Head Start preschool programs start?

Head Start programming began in the 1960s as a product of then-president Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty. As the federal government’s Office of Head Start website explains, around this time research on the intersections of poverty and education was rising.

Head Start began as a multi-week project “designed to help break the cycle of poverty.” It aimed to give low-income preschool children an early learning experience that not only centered around education, but also social, emotional, health and nutritional needs, the website says.

What ages do Head Start preschool programs serve?

Today, Head Start programs include preschool programs, which serve children ages 3-5, and Early Head Start programs. The latter serves infants and toddlers, and can also serve pregnant individuals. Both serve at-risk children and families.

There are also American Indian and Alaska Native Head Start programs that serve children and families from federally recognized tribes, as well as Migrant and Seasonal Head Start programs for children and families whose income comes primarily from agricultural work.

Head Start programs receive federal funding, and many Head Start programs combine federal, state and local funding services, according to the federal government’s Office of Head Start website. Various entities, from school districts to nonprofit and for-profit groups, qualify to receive this federal funding, the website says.

Head Start programming can also take place in a variety of settings. Some Head Start preschool programs have their own, dedicated centers, while other Head Start preschool programming can take place in individual families’ homes.

Are Head Start preschool programs free?

Head Start programs cannot charge eligible families fees to participate in Head Start. This includes field trips and other special events.

“We provide everything your child needs to be successful in school,” said Lynn Hammen, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s Head Start director. UWO Head Start serves Winnebago, Outagamie, Calumet and Shawano Counties.

There are, however, limited circumstances in which programs can accept fees, said Wisconsin Department of Children and Families' Communications Director Gina Paige. For more information, visit bit.ly/HeadStartfees.

How do Head Start preschool programs help children and families?

Teaching assistant Anna Muniz and James Thornton read a book together during a UW Oshkosh Head Start preschool class on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Community Early Learning Center in Appleton, Wis. UW Oshkosh Head Start is a free preschool program, serving Outagamie, Shawano, Calumet and Winnebago Counties. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

What sets Head Start preschool programming apart from other early learning programs, Hammen said, is that it takes a comprehensive, family-focused approach.

Hammen explained that in addition to academics and getting children ready for school, Head Start preschool programs strengthen the entire family. They ensure families have a “medical home,” that they’re up-to-date on immunizations, that their nutrition needs are met, refer families to other community resources when necessary, and more, she said.

Jillian Clemens, the Head Start Collaboration Office director for Wisconsin, said that while they may go by different titles, Head Start preschool programs have specific individuals on staff who connect with families and help them with pretty much anything they need. Often, there are also parent coaching, as-needed home visits and other parental education opportunities involved.

“If you take care of the family, the family is better able to take care of the child,” said Shelly Bishop, director of CESA 7 Head Start and Early Head Start, which serves select portions of Northeast Wisconsin. “For example, if they don’t know where their dinner is coming from tonight, reading a book to their child isn’t their top priority. If we help them find food security, they have more energy to put towards the child.”

Related: 8 tips to help Wisconsin parents find the right pediatrician for their kids

Related: Help Me Grow extends free early childhood resources to Northeastern Wisconsin

Who qualifies for Head Start programs?

A child and their family are automatically eligible for Head Start services, which includes Head Start preschool programming, if they meet at least one of the following conditions:

The family is at or below federal poverty level

The family is eligible for public assistance such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is called FoodShare in Wisconsin

The child is homeless

The child is in foster care. Clemens said children in kinship care are also eligible.

Jennie Mauer, the executive director of the Wisconsin Head Start Association, explained there may be circumstances in which a Head Start preschool program can enroll families who do not meet the above criteria.

She also said programs that serve children and families from federally recognized tribal nations and those who earn income primarily through agriculture work may have additional flexibility.

Because of this, Mauer encourages families to reach out to their local Head Start preschool programs to see if they qualify, and if there is space for their child.

UW Oshkosh Head Start enrollment and recruitment coordinator Annette Vanden Heuvel works on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Community Early Learning Center in Appleton, Wis. UW Oshkosh Head Start is a free preschool program, serving Outagamie, Shawano, Calumet and Winnebago Counties. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Even if a family does not think their child will qualify for Head Start services, Kris LaFave, the family services manager at CESA 7 Head Start, encourages them to reach out to their local Head Start anyway.

“We don’t just drop anybody who calls just because they don’t qualify, we try to at least get people where they need to go,” LaFave said.

How do I find Head Start programming near me?

To learn more about how to apply for Head Start programming, visit bit.ly/applyHeadStart. To find Head Start services near you, visit bit.ly/findHeadStart.

Related: Child care in Wisconsin can cost more than college. Why is it so expensive?

Related: Struggling to afford child care in Wisconsin? Here's where to find help.

What are Head Start preschool programs like in Wisconsin?

When examining Head Start preschool programs across the state, you’ll find that no two programs are exactly alike. This is because Head Starts edit their programming to best serve their communities’ specific needs.

One factor influenced by this is the setting in which Head Start preschool services are offered.

Mavis Bolwerk plays with a puzzle during a UW Oshkosh Head Start preschool class on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Community Early Learning Center in Appleton, Wis. UW Oshkosh Head Start is a free preschool program, serving Outagamie, Shawano, Calumet and Winnebago Counties. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The majority of Head Start preschool slots in Wisconsin are center-based, Clemens and Mauer said. Clemens explained Head Start programs may have their own buildings with classrooms for children. Sometimes, a Head Start grant recipient will partner with an existing child care program in a community to have Head Start services take place in that setting. This could be in a center-based child care or family child care program, meaning one that is run out of a child care provider’s home.

Head Start preschool programming may also be provided in a family’s own home, with routine socialization activities. Services can also be delivered through a combination of these settings, depending on what the community needs. Head Start programs must conduct community assessments on a regular basis to help ensure their programming can best serve its families.

How many months of a year Head Start preschool programs serve children and families, how many days and hours programming runs also vary based on local needs. These must, however, meet Head Start Performance Standards.

In 2023, the majority of agencies that received federal Head Start funding were non-profit entities, such as churches or non-profit hospitals. The second largest category was tribal governments or consortiums.

There are multiple Migrant and Seasonal Head Start programs through UMOS in Wisconsin. Mauer said there are nine tribal nations in Wisconsin that have Head Start programming.

All Head Start programming that is center-based in Wisconsin must abide by federal Head Start Program Performance Standards, state regulation requirements and engage in the state’s child care quality rating system.

What long-term benefits come with Head Start?

UW Oshkosh Head Start enrollment and recruitment coordinator Annette Vanden Heuvel works on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Community Early Learning Center in Appleton, Wis. UW Oshkosh Head Start is a free preschool program, serving Outagamie, Shawano, Calumet and Winnebago Counties. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Research shows that high quality early education can have long-term positive impacts on one’s life. Perhaps the two most widely cited studies of this are the Perry Preschool Project and the Abecedarian Project.

Head Start specifically has been shown to increase the probability that participants will graduate from high school and boost health outcomes. An analysis from the Brookings Institution found Head Start also fosters social, emotional and behavioral development that plays into skills such as self-control and self esteem in adulthood. The analysis also found that Head Start increased positive parenting practices, something that can influence multiple generations.

“It’s a program that proves itself over and over again because it’s high quality,” said Annette Vanden Heuvel, UWO Head Start enrollment and recruitment coordinator.

Madison Lammert covers child care and early education across Wisconsin as a Report for America corps member based at The Appleton Post-Crescent. To contact her, email mlammert@gannett.com or call 920-993-7108. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to Report for America by visiting postcrescent.com/RFA.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: What to know about Head Start preschool services in Wisconsin