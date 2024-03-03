My Take: What to know about governor’s attempt to raid teacher retirement funds

Educators have dedicated their lives to preparing students for success, and they deserve a dignified retirement. After years of not putting nearly enough into our teacher retirement system, Michigan is just starting to make notable progress, ensuring the promise made to our teachers is fulfilled at a fiscally responsible cost to taxpayers.

But there’s still much more left to pay off. While we’ve made great strides paying off school retiree health care debt, and some $13 billion in unfunded liabilities is expected to be eliminated by next year, there was still an estimated $38 billion in school employee pension system debt as of last fall. We are likely still more than a decade away from fully funding it.

Michigan 88th House District Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Allendale.

Now, the governor wants to interrupt the existing payment plan that was agreed upon by bipartisan lawmakers in previous years. On trend with the spending spree throughout her time in office, she has proposed diverting $670 million from paying down pension debt to pay for more non-essential government programs and special projects in the coming fiscal year.

I can’t stress enough how irresponsible it is to rob our scheduled teacher retirement payments after years of deferring payments in the past.

Basic financial principles tell us that paying off debt earlier than later reduces interest costs, which in this case are billed to taxpayers. The sooner we pay it off, the more dollars taxpayers save and the less debt we pass down to our kids. That’s why I introduced a bill last May that would have used $1 billion of our state’s significant $9 billion budget surplus to pay down teacher pension debt. The Office of Retirement Services estimated that payment would have saved taxpayers $1.5 billion in interest payments — money that could instead go directly toward educating students. Unfortunately, the proposal never gained any traction, and the governor instead signed off on spending the entire surplus on frivolous programs and projects.

Fortunately, forward-thinking Republican lawmakers put protections in place years ago to keep retirement funds from being raided by politicians. Governors can’t divert dollars promised to the pension fund without legislative approval. I can only hope the Legislature votes to stick to the original plan that Republicans and Democrats responsibly agreed upon years ago.

I am urging my colleagues to consider the consequences of pilfering teacher’s retirement and healthcare benefits to fund the governor’s budget priorities. Unsettled debt will saddle future generations as interest tacks onto the debt we owe today. We must stand in bipartisanship and oppose the governor’s proposal.

— Luke Meerman is a Republican representing the 89th District in the Michigan House. He resides in Coopersville.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: What to know about governor’s attempt to raid teacher retirement funds